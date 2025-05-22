Quality HealthCare Reinforces Commitment to Aviation Safety and Pilot Health in Hong Kong





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2025 -As aviation operations continue to expand across the region, Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS) reaffirms its commitment to supporting aviation safety and pilot wellbeing through ongoing collaboration with the aviation sector. With a long-standing presence in Hong Kong's healthcare landscape, QHMS recognises the unique health and regulatory needs of aviation professionals and remains dedicated to contributing to a resilient, safety-driven industry.Aviation safety depends not only on engineering and operations, but also on the health, focus, and fitness of flight crews. Pilots carry immense responsibility, and their physical and mental wellbeing is a critical pillar of safe operation. Regular medical assessments, conducted in accordance with aviation authority standards, play a key role in safeguarding that readiness."Aviation is one of the most safety-sensitive industries in the world. Ensuring the health and safety of those who operate aircraft is not just a medical matter — it's a public safety priority," said Elaine Chu, General Manager of QHMS. "We believe the partnership between the aviation and medical sectors is essential to maintaining public trust and upholding the highest safety standards."To meet the specific needs of the aviation community, QHMS provides medical examinations for pilots through a team of registered Approved Medical Assessors (AMAs) and Approved Medical Examiners (AMEs). These services are delivered in compliance with both local and international regulatory requirements, aligning with QHMS's broader mission to deliver safe and integrated care across specialised sectors.With a network of medical centres across Hong Kong, QHMS offers aviation professionals easy access to required medical services. Various booking options including online channels and call centre support help accommodate pilots' demanding schedules.Backed by years of experience in supporting airlines and aviation-related organisations, QHMS works closely with employers, training institutions, and regulators. This collaborative approach ensures pilots not only meet compliance standards, but also maintain long-term health and performance throughout their careers."We are proud to support the aviation community as part of our broader commitment to public health," said Elaine Chu. "As the aviation industry grows, we are more determined to be a trusted partner in safeguarding the wellbeing of the professionals who make safe travel possible."Hashtag: #QHMS #healthcare #aviationsafety #pilothealth

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Quality HealthCare Medical Services Limited

Rooted in Hong Kong as Dr. Anderson & Partners since 1868, Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS) has provided healthcare services for over 150 years. Today, we are one of Hong Kong's major private healthcare providers.



We offer a wide range of services, including Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Physiotherapy, Mental Health, and Wellness, through a network of over 1,650 service points across Hong Kong.



QHMS is committed to supporting the Government's policy through various public-private partnership programmes to provide medical services to the public.



The QHMS App, our proprietary health and wellness mobile app, offers a range of features including e-ticketing for GP visits, e-booking, health records, video consultations, and health information, bringing healthcare services to everyone's fingertips.



In October 2013, QHMS became part of Bupa, an international healthcare company.



For more information, visit www.qhms.com.



