BAFS INTECH reinforces its leadership position as a leading Thai ground support vehicle manufacturer, aggressively expanding into international markets by delivering seven aircraft refueling vehicles and ground support vehicles to Cambodia's new international airport, positioning itself to accommodate the burgeoning aviation industry across Southeast Asia.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2025 -President of Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services Public Company Limited (BAFS),said BAFS INTECH Company Limited, a subsidiary of BAFS Group, specializes in the design, manufacture, and assembly of aircraft refueling vehicles and ground support vehicles for airport operations. Leveraging the expertise of its engineering and technical teams, BAFS INTECH integrates cutting-edge innovations with advanced safety technologies to produce high-performance, durable vehicles that meet the requirements of ground handling service providers throughout the region. The company is delivering seven units, including hydrant dispensers, ground support vehicles, and mobile refueling carts, to Phnom Penh Aviation Fuel Service Co., Ltd. (PPAFS) in May 2025. These units will service Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, which will be officially opened this July, marking another significant milestone that underscores BAFS's leadership in comprehensive aircraft refueling services.BAFS INTECH's aircraft refueling vehicle manufacturing business started with BAFS's foundational knowledge and proficiency in aircraft refueling operations, enhanced by state-of-the-art technology. Its capacity to modify refueling vehicles to client specifications, offering various sizes and flow rates to fit different aircraft types and airport operational settings, is BAFS's competitive advantage. This approach ensures optimal quality, safety compliance, and operational suitability, with manufacturing quality that conforms to the standards for supplying aviation fuel established by the Joint Inspection Group (JIG), the global benchmark for aviation refueling systems.BAFS INTECH is committed to developing technologies related to aircraft refueling services to meet the expansion of the aviation industry, particularly in Southeast Asia, which is emerging as a regional transportation and logistics hub. Initially focusing on producing aircraft refueling vehicles for BAFS and domestic clients, the company has progressively expanded into neighboring markets. Over the past four years, BAFS INTECH has earned the trust of clients in Myanmar and Laos, who have selected the company to design and manufacture aircraft refueling vehicles and ground support vehicles.M.L. Nathasit said, "With over 40 years of experience in providing international-standard aviation fuel supply services and a commitment to elevating ground handling services through Thai-designed and manufactured products, this delivery underscores BAFS INTECH's capabilities and readiness as a leader in the design and manufacture of airport ground support vehicles. We have 16 more vehicles in production awaiting delivery this year, and we anticipate orders for 17 units in 2025. BAFS INTECH plans to penetrate international markets more extensively, particularly in Southeast Asia, by emphasizing our capabilities to produce high-performance vehicles tailored to meet Asian operational requirements. We aim to expand into Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore within the next five years."

