HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2025 - Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong and LANDMARK are delighted to announce the forthcoming launch of a new dining venture in partnership with award-winning French chef, Daniel Boulud. Terrace Boulud, Hong Kong is scheduled to open in January 2026 on the 25th floor of LANDMARK PRINCE'S in Central Hong Kong, bringing Chef Boulud's acclaimed French cuisine to Hong Kong for the first time. The concept is connected to the hotel via an existing enclosed walkway and features an expansive rooftop terrace with unmatched views of the Hong Kong skyline and harbour.An iconic landmark in Hong Kong, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group's original flagship hotel has been an integral part of the city's culinary landscape since its establishment in 1963. This new opening will mark Terrace Boulud's inaugural presence in Asia and will be the hotel's first dining venture beyond the iconic flagship hotel's own premises which are home to nine outstanding restaurants and bars, including MICHELIN-starred venues, which have been offering guests legendary and memorable dining experiences over the last 60 years. Mandarin Oriental now extends its legacy of culinary innovation and excellence to the beautifully reimagined LANDMARK PRINCE'S.Last year, Hongkong Land announced 'Tomorrow's CENTRAL', a US$1 billion transformation of LANDMARK, which includes the reimagination of 10 world-class luxury retail 'Maisons'. Upon completion, LANDMARK will feature over 100 diverse restaurants, bars and grab-and-go offerings, including 9 with outdoor terraces. Mandarin Oriental already operates 16 restaurants in Central and LANDMARK, boasting 9 MICHELIN Stars. Its restaurants and bars are highly coveted by top-tier customers of LANDMARK's BESPOKE loyalty programme – in 2024, over 3,000 BESPOKE members dined at Mandarin Oriental, with some 300 of these customers ranking among LANDMARK's top 1,000 customers.Terrace Boulud represents Chef Boulud's continual exploration of his most fundamental culinary inspirations and a highly personal, soulful expression of his craft, adding to his global presence which includes the MICHELIN-starred New York flagship Daniel, as well as outposts in Toronto, Palm Beach, Riyadh and the Bahamas. Skilfully reinterpreting classic bistro favourites with a contemporary flair, Terrace Boulud will invite guests to a sensory exploration of French culinary delights complemented by Asian-inspired creations. The seasonal, rotating menu will be based on Chef Boulud's four culinary muses: La Tradition (French classics), La Saison (specialities of the market), Le Potager (the vegetable garden), Le Voyage (exotic flavours from the world's great cuisines).Perched high amidst the shimmering skyscrapers of the city, the venue will exude timeless elegance and warmth, capturing the sophisticated charm of a French café as well as the international glamour of Hong Kong. Guests will be able to enjoy lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner within the expansive restaurant. In addition, the spectacular rooftop terrace will offer creative cocktails, a refined wine selection, and curated local beers to complement the breathtaking views of the harbour, late into the night.Terrace Boulud will be designed by Malherbe Paris, known for its bold and narrative-driven approach to hospitality, who will also be designing the new public and wellness spaces at Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong. Inspired by the golden age of French brasseries and the elegance of luxury train travel, the interiors will invite guests into a timeless space where Parisian sophistication meets the lush vibrancy of Hong Kong. Textural contrasts, curved woodwork, hand-crafted details and layered lighting will create a warm and immersive atmosphere, paying tribute to local artisanship and creating a sense of journey. Echoing Chef Daniel Boulud's global culinary vision, the space will be a refined celebration of the French Art de Vivre — interpreted with a contemporary twist in the heart of Asia.Construction is scheduled to begin in May 2025."We are thrilled to be working with Chef Daniel Boulud and LANDMARK to introduce this unique concept to the city. The space on top of LANDMARK PRINCE'S is exceptional, truly at the heart of Hong Kong, and is the perfect setting in which to create this extraordinary dining experience that exemplifies Mandarin Oriental's commitment to excellence," says Greg Liddell, Area Vice President, Operations and General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong."The 25th floor of LANDMARK PRINCE'S is a legendary location that has captivated guests from both Hong Kong and around the world. We look forward to an exciting new chapter in this storied destination and further deepening our partnership with Mandarin Oriental" says Alexander Li, Director and Head of Retail, Hong Kong & Macau of Hongkong Land."It is an honour for me to partner with Mandarin Oriental to bring Terrace Boulud to Hong Kong. I am endlessly inspired by the flavours and culinary variety of the region, which provides a wonderful interchange with French tradition. I look forward to welcoming our guests to explore it with me in such an iconic location," said Chef Daniel Boulud.

About Daniel Boulud

Daniel Boulud, a native of Lyon, France, is considered one of America's leading culinary authorities and one of the most revered chefs in New York, his home since 1982. Best known for his eponymous, exquisitely refined DANIEL on Manhattan's Upper East Side, he has continually evolved his cuisine and expanded across the United States, as well as Toronto, Montreal, The Bahamas, Singapore, Dubai and Riyadh.



His culinary endeavors have brought him numerous accolades, yet his inspiration remains grounded in the rhythm of the seasons. From his MICHELIN-starred flagship to his restaurants across the globe, Chef Daniel's culinary approach remains contemporary while staying true to French tradition and his life as a chef in New York.



About The Dinex Group

Founded by MICHELIN-starred Chef Daniel Boulud, The Dinex Group, LLC is a collection of internationally renowned and acclaimed restaurants with an emphasis on hospitality, from fine dining to casual cuisine, served at the highest level. A culinary innovator and iconic restaurateur, Chef Boulud founded The Dinex Group in 1993 with his eponymous restaurant, DANIEL, growing it today to multiple venues around the world.



About Malherbe Paris

Malherbe Paris is a creative powerhouse with significant experience in the luxury space, both in terms of physical space design and the development of a unique kind of storytelling, above and beyond standardized practices, which is key to delivering memorable moments, and increasing customer engagement, by creating experiences just as important as product.



About Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

The iconic Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong is the epitome of contemporary luxury combined with Oriental heritage. Having delighted guests with award-winning services and impressive facilities for over 60 years, it is a much-loved address for those seeking an exclusive sanctuary in the heart of the city. The hotel's spacious rooms and suites offer magnificent views of the renowned Victoria Harbour and the city's skyline. A collection of nine outstanding restaurants and bars, including Michelin-Starred restaurant and Asia's 50 Best Bar, a luxurious club lounge, a Shanghainese-inspired holistic spa, an indoor pool and a state-of-the-art fitness centre, make Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong the quintessential "home away from home" for discerning leisure and business travellers alike.



About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Renowned for creating outstanding properties, each destination reflects the Group's dual Asian heritage, local culture and unique design. Driven by a passion for the exceptional, every day, everywhere, the Group's mission is to craft time enriching experiences that transform the ordinary to the exceptional and guests to fans through its legendary service. The Group now operates 43 hotels, 12 residences and 26 exclusive homes in 27 countries and territories with many more projects under development. Mandarin Oriental continues to drive its reputation as an innovative leader in luxury hospitality, delivering sustainable growth over the long term.



About LANDMARK

LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land's Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE'S. LANDMARK offers over 200 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.



About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. The Group focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. Its mixed-use real estate footprint spans more than 830,000 sq. m., with flagship projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. The Group's Hong Kong Central portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. The Group has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures and five retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing. In Shanghai, the Group owns a 43% interest in a 1.1 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund, which is due to be completed in 2028. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing in the equity shares (transition) category of the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

