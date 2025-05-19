AI security solution integrated with NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design

100% data sovereignty with on-premises deployment options for air-gapped environments

Pre-integrated hardware, software, support, and deployment services

Threat detection intelligence built with NVIDIA AI software and accelerated computing for real-time security analysis

Comprehensive protection across email, cloud, network, endpoint, data, and identity

Simplified procurement and deployment, accelerating time-to-value

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 May 2025 - Trend Micro Incorporated TSE: 4704 ), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced its bringing powerful and simplified security capabilities to NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design, helping organizations worldwide safely transform their business with next-gen AI infrastructure."AI is being unleashed worldwide, changing the way we work and innovate. But it comes with new security challenges, and the infrastructure required is already highly complex. Trend is leading the industry in simplifying and securing this new environment, and we are doing so with customers at all stages of their AI journey."Justin Boitano, vice president, Enterprise AI Products"As AI becomes integral to enterprise operations, organizations require security that matches the speed and complexity of AI factories. Together, Trend Micro and NVIDIA are delivering an integrated platform that empowers organizations to confidently deploy AI while protecting data across on-premises and hybrid cloud environments."Trend Vision One™ is the leading platform in the industry that can seamlessly provide a single set of security rules across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud infrastructure. Trend is prepared to meet security needs in any environment worldwide. As a growing number of enterprises continue shifting towards proprietary AI infrastructure , a security solution that can support any stage of transformation is critical."Data centers are at the heart of sovereign AI ecosystems. Organizations training AI models with their data need to make sure that sensitive data and workloads remain in the country when digital sovereignty constraints demand it. Organizations, cloud vendors, hyperscalers, and service providers constitute an ecosystem that requires a combination of sovereign data centers, sovereign AI solutions, and sovereign workforces."*Trend Micro and NVIDIA have collaborated to deliver an agentic AI-powered security solution as part of the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design, addressing the needs of security-conscious enterprises in government, healthcare, financial sectors and more. The collaboration brings together Trend Vision One™ for Sovereign Private Cloud (SPC), NVIDIA NIM microservices, NVIDIA NeMo , and NVIDIA Morpheus cybersecurity AI framework to create a pre-validated solution for organizations requiring complete data jurisdiction. This integrated offering ensures sensitive data remains on sovereign soil while enabling powerful AI capabilities.Key benefits include:For enterprises building their own GenAI implementations, this solution delivers the security, performance, and compliance needed to confidently deploy AI while maintaining complete control over sensitive data. The collaboration eliminates "DIY security" challenges, providing a clear starting point that remains fully customizable to each organization's unique requirements.Trend remains committed to leading the charge for proactive security across the globe. With unmatched intelligence gathering capabilities and the largest vendor-agnostic bug bounty program in the world, Trend continues to discover, understand, and inform the industry about the evolving digital landscape. Trend is staying ahead through events like Pwn2Own Berlin , which highlight the growing importance of understanding and securing AI.Hashtag: #trendmicro #trendvisionone #visionone #cybersecurity #trendcybertron #cybertron #AISecurity #Nvidia

