MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 May 2025 - SIBUR, Russia's largest producer of polymers and synthetic rubber, will take part in the Meet@Commoplast industry conference in Solo, Indonesia, on 22 May 2025.Representatives of SIBUR will join panel discussions alongside industry peers to address the state of international polymer markets, including the latest trends in demand and supply, rising protectionism, and logistics challenges.SIBUR has an installed capacity of 5.2 million tonnes of polypropylene and polyethylene, part of which is exported to China and Southeast Asia.The company is currently building the Amur Gas Chemical Complex in Russia's Far East, which is now 76% complete and scheduled to launch production in 2026. With a design capacity of 2.7 million tonnes of polymers, the new plant's strategic location and low production costs will enable SIBUR to increase shipments — particularly HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE — to Asia, including Indonesia.Hashtag: #SIBUR

