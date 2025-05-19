PRUHospital Care360, a hospital income insurance plan, offers additional financial security and peace of mind

Highlights of PRUHospital Care360:

Daily Hospital Income Benefit : Daily income for each day of hospitalisation due to an illness or injury, up to the maximum of 500 days for each illness or injury.

: Daily income for each day of hospitalisation due to an illness or injury, up to the maximum of 500 days for each illness or injury. Daily ICU Income Benefit : Daily income for each day of hospitalisation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to an illness or injury, up to the maximum of 30 days for each illness or injury.

: Daily income for each day of hospitalisation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to an illness or injury, up to the maximum of 30 days for each illness or injury. Daily Accidental Hospital Income Benefit : Daily income for each day of hospitalisation due to an injury, provided that the life assured is hospitalised for at least three days. The benefit is payable up to the maximum of 30 days for each injury.

: Daily income for each day of hospitalisation due to an injury, provided that the life assured is hospitalised for at least three days. The benefit is payable up to the maximum of 30 days for each injury. Daily Infectious Disease Hospital Income Benefit : Daily income for each day of hospitalisation due to one of the 21 covered infectious diseases, up to the maximum of 30 days for each infectious disease that is diagnosed.

: Daily income for each day of hospitalisation due to one of the 21 covered infectious diseases, up to the maximum of 30 days for each infectious disease that is diagnosed. Homecare Benefit : Lump sum payout to support post-hospitalisation care at home.

: Lump sum payout to support post-hospitalisation care at home. Day Surgery Benefit: Lump sum payout for eligible day surgery procedures.







[1] Source: https://www.moh.gov.sg/newsroom/waiting-times-for-admissions-at-public-hospitals

[2] PRUHospital Care360 policyholders enjoy a 15 per cent discount on all Traditional Chinese Medicine services at Thomson Medical Centre.​ For more information, please visit: https://www.thomsonmedical.com/centres/chinese-medicine/fees

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 May 2025 - Prudential Singapore ("Prudential") has launched PRUHospital Care360, a hospital income insurance plan designed to provide financial support to individuals for their unexpected hospital stays and the subsequent recovery period. The plan provides a daily income if the life assured is hospitalised due to illness or injury, as well as lump sum benefits for post-hospitalisation recuperation and day surgery.Dr Sidharth Kachroo, Chief Health Officer, Prudential Singapore, said: "Most people in Singapore have health insurance, but extended illnesses or injuries can result in periods of time where one cannot work, impacting your income. Unplanned hospitalisations entail additional expenses which are challenging for primary breadwinners with dependents, self-employed individuals and freelancers without fixed income. PRUHospital Care360 can provide individuals with the peace of mind knowing that they will have extra income to pay for unforeseen expenses."According to data from the Ministry of Health in Singapore, the average length of stay in public hospitals is about 7 days[1]. Depending on the ward and hospital type, daily charges can range from less than a hundred to a few hundred dollars or more. Hospital income plans give customersthe flexibility to use the payouts according to their needs. It can be used to replace income for their daily expenses or cope with non-medical expenses such as caregiver help or home modifications to assist with rehabilitation.Besides standard benefits like daily hospital income, PRUHospital Care360 is a unique plan that offers additional income for hospital stays due to an accident as well as infectious disease.In addition, PRUHospital Care360 policyholders can access a range of value-added services with partner healthcare institutions to help them access quality healthcare more seamlessly. These include health screening and vaccination packages, chronic care management programmes, traditional Chinese medicine treatment[2] and teleconsultations to manage their health better.Added Dr Kachroo: "Healthcare extends beyond coverage, and it is also about enabling people to proactively manage their wellbeing. We offer easy and affordable access to health screening and vaccinations to support preventive care and ongoing health maintenance. This approach contributes to a healthier population, reduces long-term healthcare costs and helps people live well for longer."Customers will only need to answer three health questions to apply for PRUHospital Care360 instead of undergoing the full underwriting process.For more information on PRUHospital Care360, please refer to:Hashtag: #Prudential #PRUHospitalCare360

About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore)

Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life and health insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 94 years. The company has an AA- Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's, with S$57.7 billion funds under management as at 31 December 2024. It delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of more than 5,400 financial representatives.

