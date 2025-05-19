Philips Evnia launches the 4th Gen QD-OLED Gaming Monitor 27M2N8800

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 May 2025 - Evnia, the premium gaming sub-brand of Philips Monitors, is proud to announce the groundbreaking launch of its flagship. Designed to redefine competitive and immersive gaming through industry-leading technology, this monitor combining a 4th Gen QD-OLED panel, 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, HDMI2.1 and DP 2.1connectivity, along withLighting, setting a new benchmark for visual excellence and game play fluidity.Thefeatures a, delivering unparalleled contrast, infinite blacks, and vibrant colors. With an ultra-fastand, it eliminates motion blur and input lag, ensuring razor-sharp precision in fast-paced titles such asand. The monitor's peak brightness ofandcreate lifelike visuals, providing a true 10-bit color display and an ultra-wide color gamut for a immersive experience that brings vitality to your game.Equipped withand dual, the monitor supports uncompressed 4K 240Hz output, ideal for next-gen GPUs. Aandensure cinematic color reproduction, making every frame a masterpiece. Certified with, the monitor provides a variable refresh rate (VRR) and the true HDR gaming experience. combining smooth gameplay at peak performance with exceptionally high dynamic range visuals while maintaining low latency.The built-insoftware empowers gamers to fine-tune their experience:Philips Evniafeature is an innovative lighting technology that synchronizes RGB lights with audio and video content during gameplay. Located on the backside of the monitor, these lights interact with the game being played, changing color based on on-screen actions. This creates a more immersive experience, elevating gaming visuals to a new level.In addition to its powerful visual and gaming features, the Philips Evnia 27M2N8800 prioritizes user comfort. The monitor's Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) allows for tilt, swivel, and height adjustments to fit the most comfortable position. Additionally, the Low Blue Mode reduces blue light exposure to the eyes, minimizing potential adverse health effects.With all these features in mind, theis an excellent choice for gamers seeking a powerful monitor with a visually competitive edge. For more information about the 27M2N8800, please visitHashtag: #EVNIA #PhilipsMonitors #gamingmonitor #QDOLED #27M2N8800

About Philips Evnia

Philips Evnia is revolutionizing the gaming and entertainment experience with its cutting-edge monitor series. Combining sleek aesthetics with innovative technology such as QD OLED and Dynamic Lighting, Evnia delivers unmatched performance with ultra-fast refresh rates, exceptional color accuracy, and breathtaking visuals. Engineered for both professional gamers and creative professionals, Philips Evnia offers a visual experience like no other. Whether you're seeking precision for competitive play or vivid clarity for content creation, the Evnia monitor series elevates your gaming journey to new heights.

