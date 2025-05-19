HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 May 2025 - On May 22, 2025, to celebrate the 63anniversary of the legendary Italian mattress brand Magniflex, the group is opening its 2store in HomeSquare, the largest one-stop home living mall in Hong Kong! This addition to Magniflex's global network of over 4,000 sales points will allow the brand to effectively provide the best sleep experience to customers throughout Hong Kong.Magniflex's flagship store in Hong Kong relocated to Windsor House in Causeway Bay last year and has served over 6,800 customers in Hong Kong in the past three years. The group looks forward to further enhancing its sales network after entering the New Territories, providing more convenient services and experiences for customers in different regions.With over 60 years of artisanal Italian craftsmanship in manufacturing bedding products, Magniflex Hong Kong has introduced the group's proud Stretch Mattress this year, bringing the first American Chiropractors Association (ACA) certified spinal mattress to Hong Kong, offering residents the ultimate Italian sleep experience.Magniflex is a participating company in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiative, committed to establishing transparent and measurable environmental improvement policies. For instance, we use solar panels to reduce carbon emissions and actively promote environmental protection. Our commitment to sustainability has earned us two important certifications: OEKO-TEX® CLASS I, guaranteeing that our products are free from harmful substances for humans and the environment; and GOTS, confirming that our Tuscany series fabrics are made from 100% organic materials.Maintaining the highest production standards, all products are 100% made in Italy and comply with regulations and requirements in over 100 countries and regions worldwide. Products sold globally meet international standards, including the U.S. flammability safety standard CFR 1633, globally recognized non-toxic textile certification, and AJA EUROPE certification, ensuring the highest manufacturing level.The group continually strives for innovation by introducing the highest technological production equipment and instruments. Magniflex® mattresses are disinfected with a special UV-C sterilization machine before leaving the factory and are then vacuum-packed using patented technology, ensuring complete prevention of bacterial and viral contact (including COVID-19) after packaging, thus maintaining the highest sanitary standards. The management system in our Italian factories complies with UNI EN ISO 9001:2015 standards, ensuring the highest manufacturing levels.To mark the milestone of entering the 63rd year, the Italian headquarters has prepared various offers and celebratory rewards for the opening of the Hong Kong HomeSquare store, including free delivery and old mattress recycling services for orders made within the first month of opening, free mattress storage service, and various exclusive gift offers, aiming to resolve all customers' sleep-related concerns.In the past few years, global turmoil and fluctuations in the Hong Kong economy have posed various challenges for our group. Despite these challenges, we remain committed to a customer-first philosophy. During wartime, we donated mattresses to conflict areas; during the pandemic, we developed antiviral mattresses to provide additional protection for customers. Through continuous technological research and innovation, we strive to bring the highest quality bedding products from Italy to the world, fulfilling our promise to offer the ultimate sleep experience for customers globally.Hashtag: #Magniflex

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Magniflex

Founded in 1962, Magniflex is an Italian mattress manufacturer known for its high quality and comfort, making it the largest mattress manufacturer in Italy. The Italian factory produces 10,000 mattresses daily and sells them to 99 countries and regions around the world, with all products being 100% made in Italy. The brand focuses on innovation and provides ergonomically designed mattresses, collaborating with various professional organizations and academic institutions, becoming the first mattress brand globally to be certified by the American Chiropractors Association (ACA).



Magniflex Website: www.magniflex.com.hk

