Cecilia Chang, CEO of Generali Hong Kong, named ‘Best Woman CEO – Insurance’ at Women’s Tabloid Awards.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 May 2025 - Cecilia Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Generali Hong Kong, has been named the 'Best Woman CEO – Insurance' at the Women's Tabloid Awards, a global honor recognizing exceptional female leadership. This accolade highlights Cecilia's vision for driving sustainable business growth and advancing the insurance industry.Cecilia's dedication to creating an inclusive and empowering environment drives the success of the Generali Hong Kong team, underpinned by Generali's Lifetime Partner commitment to always delivering excellence for our customers., said, "The Women's Tabloid Awards recognize exceptional female leaders who are redefining the standards of excellence across industries. Organized by Women's Tabloid, a global publication dedicated to showcasing the achievements, challenges, and contributions of women in business and leadership, the awards honor executives who are shaping the future of their industries through innovation, leadership, and a commitment to excellence.Hashtag: #Generali

Generali Hong Kong

In 1981, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. was first registered as an authorised insurer in Hong Kong, with the business extending into the life insurance sector in 2016 with Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited. With a combination of local knowledge and Generali Group's global expertise, we develop unique and innovative life insurance, general insurance, specialty insurance, and employee benefits solutions to meet the needs of our customers.



www.generali.com.hk





Generali is one of the largest integrated insurance and asset management groups worldwide. Established in 1831, it is present in over 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of € 95.2 billion and € 863 billion AUM in 2024. With around 87,000 employees serving 71 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. At the heart of Generali's strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalised solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalised global distribution capabilities. The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.