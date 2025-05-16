VinFast, Vietnam’s electric vehicle champion, is steering into the Gulf with ambition and pride, transforming the nation’s global image from factory floor to innovation force.

VinFast EV manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, Vietnam

HANOI, VIETNAM- Media OutReach Newswire - 16 May 2025 - Ford means America. Toyota means Japan. And now VinFast - a name unfamiliar to most Westerners just 8 years ago - is becoming synonymous with Vietnam. The automaker, born from the Vingroup conglomerate, isn't just selling cars. It's selling a new image of a nation long associated with rice farmers, poverty, and war.From its start as a gasoline car manufacturer primarily serving Vietnam, VinFast has quickly evolved into a global electric vehicle (EV) brand. Its journey from domestic assembly lines to international presence unfolded at remarkable speed, establishing footholds in North America, Europe, and Asia within just a few years.On a recent day in May, VinFast signed new dealer agreements with ASTRADA SIMVA in France and Schachtschneider Automobile in Germany, respectively. While the news are are not big per se, the significance runs deeper than business headlines suggest. Each VinFast dealership opening represents Vietnam planting a flag in markets once exclusively dominated by German engineering, American muscle, and Japanese reliability."We are proud to partner with VinFast, standing alongside this Vietnamese brand in driving the global green revolution," said Renzo Schachtschneider, owner of Schachtschneider Automobile, which will operate three new dealerships[1].VinFast's European push follows similar moves across North America and Asia, but it doesn't merely want to be a passive participant in the EV transition. Increasingly, developing countries, particularly in Southeast Asia, where the VinFast dream was born, want to embed themselves deep into the EV supply chain. This audacity signals a shift in how Vietnam positions itself in the international order, from manufacturing hub to innovation source.Countries have long used commercial brands as extensions of national identity. South Korea leveraged Samsung to reshape global perceptions. Japan did the same with Sony decades earlier. Vietnam's strategy through VinFast follows this playbook while writing its own chapter.The road isn't smooth. EV demand fluctuates. Competition is fierce. Yet the company's willingness to adapt, shifting toward a dealership sales model globally and entering untapped markets like the Middle East and India, reflects a distinctly Vietnamese resilience.The Middle East entry is particularly telling. These are markets with deep pockets and high standards, where luxury European brands have long dominated. VinFast's move into this territory shows confidence not just in its vehicles but in the "Made in Vietnam" identity they carry.But even more than that, governments in the region are increasingly paying attention to clean mobility solutions and green industrial partnerships, with initiatives to bring about a sustainable future like Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 or the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy. These national agendas create fertile ground for a new player like VinFast, one that offers not just electric vehicles, but also the chance for diversification beyond traditional Western and Chinese sources.In stores from Germany to Dubai, VinFast is reshaping perceptions one test drive at a time. Vietnam is no longer just a vacation destination or manufacturing location; rather, it's the home of a company bold enough to challenge automotive giants on their home turf. The vehicles carry passengers, but they also carry Vietnam's story into the world.Hashtag: #vinfast

