With over 12,000 new jobs expected to be created across more than 300 new properties slated to open as part of Ascott's global portfolio by 2028, the company's talent management programme, Ascott Accelerate, will seek to train and fast-track high-potential associates into key property leadership roles.





Mr Lee Ngor Houai said: "At Ascott, our vision is to be the preferred hospitality company, enriching global living with heartfelt experiences. To deliver on this, we have expanded our portfolio beyond serviced residences to include hotels, resorts, social living spaces and branded residences, offering guests more choices under our brand promise 'Stay Your Way.' Our multi-typology brand framework not only caters to the diverse needs of today's travellers, but also empowers our associates to develop broad-based expertise and thrive across different accommodation formats. As our business continues to grow and diversify, we remain deeply committed to developing our people, ensuring they have the skills and support to grow with us. Looking ahead, talent development will remain central to our strategy as we expand globally, with over 300 new properties set to become operational by 2028."Ms Wong Kar Ling said: "To future-proof our talent pipeline, we are excited to launch Ascott Accelerate, a comprehensive initiative designed to nurture high-potential talent at every stage of their hospitality careers. This programme supports associates from entry-level roles to key property leadership positions, such as Residence Manager and General Manager. Through mentorship, on-the-job training, project-based learning and e-learning, Ascott Accelerate will shape the next generation of hospitality leaders, equipping them with the capabilities to drive our continued success. As the training needs of our organisation evolve, we are also exploring partnerships with leading hospitality institutions to enhance the professional credentials of our team. We welcome individuals with a passion for hospitality to join us at Ascott, where opportunities to grow and thrive are part of our dynamic journey."