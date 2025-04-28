Featuring Expert-Formulated Cat Food Recipes with Over 28 Years of Nutritional Experience

Supports Urinary Health: Low magnesium and controlled urine pH levels

Aids Digestion: Insoluble fiber & natural prebiotics

Healthy Skin & Coat: Chelated minerals & essential fatty acids

Locally Sourced: Dehydrated fruits & vegetables from regional farmers

Rich in Omega 3, 6 & 9: Excellent source of essential fatty acids

No Ethoxyquin-Preserved Fish Meal

Fresh Turkey: High-quality, low-fat protein

High Bioavailability: Ensures nutrient absorption

Yucca Schidigera Extract: Reduces stool and urine odor, aids digestion

Rich in Fiber, Vitamins & Minerals: Including iron, calcium, and selenium

Lentils: Excellent protein source, rich in iron, folate, and health-promoting polyphenols

Grain-Free: Fresh white fish and dehydrated salmon as primary ingredients

Fresh Atlantic Cod: Rich in low-fat protein

White Fish: High in vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats—high protein, low fat

Wild Salmon: Delivers key brain and fitness nutrients

No Corn/Wheat/Gluten/Soy

Promotes Balanced Urine pH

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2025 - Harlow Blend Cat Food Series is specifically designed to meet the unique nutritional needs of cats. The Harlow Blend cat food series includes a variety of flavours, all sourced from Canada, featuring flavors such as chicken & salmon, turkey, and ocean fish. Made with high-quality natural ingredients, it ensures that cats absorb every bit of nutrition in each bite. The OO1-OO8 series of canned cat food addresses various needs including fur health, digestion, urinary system support, inflammation, joint care, and kitten growth, offering multiple options.The formula of Harlow Blend contains insoluble fiber and natural prebiotics to promote digestion and ensure optimal intestinal health. Beyond supporting urinary health, the formula effectively controls urine pH levels and reduces magnesium content, contributing to a healthier urinary tract. The added chelated minerals and essential fatty acids in the recipe help maintain healthy skin and a shiny coat. Premium chicken and omega-rich salmon provide balanced, lean proteins to support strong muscles, heart, and joint health. Enriched with key vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, the formula boosts the immune system and enhances overall vitality.This premium formula offers a balanced blend of high-quality chicken and salmon. Rich in lean protein from chicken and omega-enriched salmon, it promotes strong muscles, a shiny coat, and healthy skin. Salmon provides essential fatty acids to support heart and joint health, while chicken delivers a flavor cats love. Packed with key vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The formula strengthens the immune system and boosts overall vitality. Gentle on sensitive stomachs, it contains no artificial colors, fillers, or preservatives.This unique formula ensures optimal nutrient absorption for a healthy digestive system, while enhancing skin and coat health. Suitable for cats of all breeds and life stages, including kittens, adults, and seniors, the recipe features fresh deboned turkey as the primary ingredient. It includes chelated minerals, whole grains, fruits, antioxidants, and herbs, making it both flavorful and easy to digest. The recipe is crafted using the highest-quality natural and organic ingredients, entirely free of chemicals, by-products, additives, artificial colors, flavors, and fillers.This formula features single animal protein sourced from deep-sea fish, helping maintain bodily functions, strengthen immunity, and effectively prevent digestive and skin sensitivities. Enriched with taurine, it supports vision enhancement, brain development, and heart protection. The carefully selected 9+3 combination of vegetables, fruits, and legumes provides a variety of vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. Packed with anthocyanins and cranberries, it helps combat urinary tract bacteria and reduces the likelihood of urinary infections.Hair and Digestion Formula with Salmon Oil, Prebiotics and VitaminsUrinary and anti-inflammatory remedy with blueberry, cranberry and turmericCat food for adults and seniors with blueberry and glucosamineKitten weight gain and health formula with goat milk and colostrumHair and Digestion Formula with Salmon Oil, Prebiotics and Slimming AgentsUrinary and Anti-Inflammatory Formula with TurmericFormula for Adult and Senior Cats with GlucosamineKitten weight gain and health formula with goat milk and colostrumFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/harlowblend.hk Website: https://harlowblend.asia/en/4-for-cats Hashtag: #HarlowBlend

