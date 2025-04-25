KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 April 2025 - More than 5,000 international purchasers are gathering in Kuala Lumpur, capital city of Malaysia, to explore trade cooperation opportunities at the Malaysia China Linyi Commodity Exhibition from April 25 to 26.The exhibition, organized by Linyi Trade City, which is a prominent wholesale trading center in China, displays commodities including sports goods, daily necessities, kitchenware, automotive supplies, and small building materials and hardware."With a comprehensive upgrade, this year's exhibition is expected to increase trade volume by 10 percent, enhancing its market share in Malaysia," said Song Liansheng, president of Linyi Small Commodities Chamber of Commerce."This exhibition is a significant event for Linyi city. It provides a platform for businesses from China and Malaysia to explore potential economic collaborations, strengthening trade and commerce ties," said Y.B. Tuan Weng San, speaker of the Malaysian Selangor State Legislative Assembly.Malaysia, known as the crossroads of Southeast Asia, has become a central hub for commodity procurement. In recent years, the Belt and Road Initiative's joint construction between China and Malaysia has steadily progressed, fostering frequent cooperation and exchanges. In March 2022, the RCEP agreement officially took effect in Malaysia, further enhancing trade between the two nations.Economic and trade cooperation between Malaysia and Linyi has increased over the past few years. According to official data, in 2024, Linyi's import and export volume with Malaysia reached 8.91 billion yuan ($1.22 billion), a year-on-year increase of 67.9 percent.Companies from Linyi have also expanded their presence in Malaysia. For example, Lanhua Group launched the Lanhua (Malaysia) overseas mall in October last year, serving as the 35th overseas mall and commercial warehouse developed by Linyi. The project aims to serve as an overseas display window for Linyi Trade City, showing its high-quality products in Malaysia."The overseas mall has also provided e-commerce training for locals, helping them open online stores. This initiative is expected to support entrepreneurship and create employment opportunities in local communities," said Oscar Li, general manager of the Southeast Asia Division of Shandong Lanhua Group.By 2026, the market transaction volume of Linyi Trade City is expected to surpass 800 billion yuan, while the total logistics amount is anticipated to exceed 1.2 trillion yuan.Hashtag: #MalaysiaChinaLinyiCommodityExhibition

