Dusit brings its signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to Chengdu, home of giant pandas, Sichuan cuisine, and the world-renowned Sichuan Opera.

Dusit Hotel AG Park, Chengdu is set to open on 1 June 2025.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2025 - Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, represented in China by Dusit Fudu Hotels and Resorts, has signed a hotel management agreement with Dongfang Nongbo (Chengdu) Commercial Operation Management Company Limited to operate Dusit Hotel AG Park, Chengdu – a serene retreat in one of China's most dynamic and culturally rich destinations, renowned for its vibrant street food, rich tea culture, and iconic giant pandas.Slated to open on 1 June 2025, the 250-key Dusit Hotel AG Park, Chengdu is located within the expansive Tianfu Agricultural Expo Park, just 30 minutes by car from both Chengdu city centre and Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, and only 20 minutes from Xinjin high-speed rail station, which connects to key cities across Sichuan Province.Spanning approximately 2.7 square kilometres, Tianfu Agricultural Expo Park is a landmark development dedicated to high-tech agriculture, sustainable farming, and cultural tourism. Designed around the principles of innovation, harmony, and green development, the park integrates agricultural exhibitions, farming culture, scientific research, technology development, and leisure tourism into a seamless experience, making it a fitting location for Dusit's latest expansion.Guests will be able to choose from a range of private villas or spacious guest rooms set around beautifully maintained gardens. Enhancing the guest experience, the resort will offer a wealth of premium facilities, including an all-day dining restaurant with a farm-to-table focus, a specialty restaurant, a Chinese restaurant featuring eight private dining rooms, a stylish lobby lounge, an indoor swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a dedicated kids' club, mahjong rooms, and a pillarless multi-functional conference hall with three versatile meeting rooms.Alongside Dusit's signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, the resort will also offer immersive experiences that connect guests with the best of the destination. These include curated dining experiences that reflect Chengdu's status as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, visits to the world-renowned Sichuan Opera, where the mesmerising 'face-changing' performance sees actors seamlessly switch masks in seconds, and the opportunity to see giant pandas up close at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, one of the city's most popular attractions."With its rich culinary heritage, deep cultural traditions, and world-famous attractions, Chengdu is a destination like no other, and we are thrilled to introduce Dusit's signature gracious hospitality to this remarkable city," said Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. "This signing underscores our commitment to thoughtful expansion in China, and we are excited to create a unique retreat where guests can immerse themselves in Chengdu's vibrant energy while enjoying the exceptional service and experiences that define Dusit."Mr Xiong Rui, Chairman, Dongfang Nongbo (Chengdu) Commercial Operation Management Company Limited, said, "Dusit Hotel AG Park, Chengdu, is poised to become a true landmark in the region, combining outstanding facilities with warm, personalised service. We look forward to creating a sanctuary where guests can relax, explore, and immerse themselves in the unique charm of Chengdu while enjoying the signature Dusit experience."Dusit International's portfolio now includes nearly 300 properties operating under eight brands across 18 countries. In China, the company currently operates seven hotels and has more than 20 properties in the pipeline.Hashtag: #dusitinternational

About Dusit Hotels and Resorts

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies. With a heartfelt belief and commitment to introducing Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the world, Dusit Hotels and Resorts offers guests a uniquely special stay in high-style surroundings and a personalised approach to service. The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes nearly 300 properties operating under a total of eight brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 18 countries worldwide.



For more information, please visit dusit.com



