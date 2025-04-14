The Center of Allergy and Clinical Immunology under the Vinmec Healthcare System has officially been chosen as a World Allergy Organization (WAO) Center of Excellence (CoE) — making it the first medical facility in Vietnam to receive this prestigious recognition. This milestone marks a significant advancement in the nation's allergy and clinical immunology, aligning Vietnamese healthcare with international standards.



Vinmec Times City's Immunology – Allergy Center named WAO Center of Excellence

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 April 2025 -





WAO is a preeminent medical institution in the field of allergy and clinical immunology, comprising 115 national and regional member societies across six continents. The WAO COE are distinguished medical facilities recognized for their outstanding achievements in medical practices, education, research, innovation, and international influences.

Following a rigorous multi-stage assessment process — including credentials review, scientific evidence review, and examination of on-site operational capability — Vinmec's Allergy and Clinical Immunology Center met WAO's stringent criteria to earn the COE designation. This international recognition not only affirms Vinmec's expertise in the field but also grants the Center prioritized access to international research collaborations, advanced training and clinical trials, and state-of-the-art treatment modalities through WAO and its global network of leading academic partners.





"Being recognized as a WAO Center of Excellence is a landmark achievement for Vietnam's allergy and clinical immunology. This recognition enables our clinicians and researchers to gain a better understanding of advancements in allergic diagnosis and treatment, participate in research collaborations, and have access to advanced therapies of the world. It also gives our health professionals an opportunity to receive training and capacity building by world-renowned experts, thus delivering the most optimized and personalized treatments that ensure the safety of patients".



Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Dinh, Director of the Clinical Allergy and Immunology Center at Vinmec, commented:





Prior to the CoE recognition by WAO, Vinmec's Allergy and Clinical Immunology Center had been the first medical facility in Vietnam to receive dual recognitions in specialized allergy care, including: ADCARE (Atopic Dermatitis Centers of Reference and Excellence) and UCARE (Urticaria Centers of Reference and Excellence).

Vinmec's Allergy and Clinical Immunology Center is also the first and only healthcare provider in Vietnam licensed by the Ministry of Health to deploy biologic therapies and advanced immunological treatments for severe chronic allergic and immunological disorders — such as bronchial asthma, atopic dermatitis, chronic urticaria, allergic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps and prurigo nodularis.





Vietnam joins the WAO Centers of Excellence global map







Vinmec is currently at the forefront of utilizing genetic testing to screen for drug hypersensitivity risks — thereby personalizing the clinical pathway and enhancing patient safety — and applying monoclonal antibody therapies, a cutting-edge and specialized treatment modality typically available only at leading international medical institutions. Additionally, Vinmec has developed comprehensive diagnostic and management protocols for primary immunodeficiency disorders, offering patients early detection, appropriate intervention, and long-term care.

Vinmec now stands among other prestigious WAO Centers of Excellence in the region, including the National University of Singapore, Yonsei University College of Medicine (South Korea), University of Tokyo Hospital (Japan), and Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine (China).





The WAO's recognition follows Vinmec's previous establishment of three internationally accredited Centers of Excellence in Cardiology, Oncology, and Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. These achievements reflect Vinmec's strategic commitment to building globally recognized centers of excellence that deliver innovative, world-class healthcare solutions to Vietnamese and international patients alike.





Hashtag: #Vinmec

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.