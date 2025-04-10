SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2025 - Bizcap , an Australia-headquartered leading provider of fast, flexible business loans, has officially launched its Singapore operations.Since entering the market, Bizcap has already funded over $6 million in deals and built strong partnerships with local brokers and advisers, showing early traction and clear demand for fast and flexible funding solutions. With over 100 partners already registered, Bizcap is rapidly building a broker and adviser network to support businesses of all sizes."Singapore is perfectly positioned as our regional hub for Southeast Asia," said Zalman Blachman, Global Co-Founder of Bizcap. "The SME segment is underserved, and there's strong demand for faster, more accessible funding, similar to what we've seen in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. The early response from brokers and businesses affirms that SMEs here are actively seeking agile finance partners who understand real-world needs."Bizcap plans to expand into additional Asian markets over the next three years as part of its regional growth strategy. Singapore is Bizcap's fourth active market, following Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.Bizcap's entry brings a new level of speed and flexibility to local SME finance, with current loan sizes ranging from $5,000 to $500,000, and plans to increase the funding amount over time.The company's flexible risk model goes beyond credit scores, leveraging automated bank statement aggregation and open banking integrations to assess real-world business performance, allowing Bizcap to say yes more often than traditional lenders.As Singapore's financial ecosystem continues to evolve, with open banking frameworks creating new opportunities for smarter, data-driven credit assessment, Bizcap aims to be at the forefront of this innovation, delivering lending decisions that balance agility with a deep understanding of business realities."Our approach resonates here: simple applications, fast decisions, and meaningful support for brokers and their clients," said Joseph Lim, Asia Managing Partner. During our pre-launch testing, our average assessment time was under four hours. With our new systems coming online, we expect same-day funding to become a reality for eligible Singapore SMEs."Bizcap's partner-first approach is central to its growth, with lifetime commissions, dedicated partner support, and product education all part of its offer. Singapore brokers can choose between two partnership models: Tick and Flick or broker-managed, offering flexibility to suit different customer needs, broker engagement, and commercial models. The Tick and Flick model allows partners to refer clients, with Bizcap handling the full lending process from assessment through to settlement.The company will continue expanding its local presence over the coming months, scaling its Singapore team in line with growth, and introducing more tools and resources for brokers to better serve their clients. Bizcap has also mapped out a product roadmap for Singapore that includes a caveat-secured loan and a revolving line of credit, both set to launch within the next 6 to 12 months.Hashtag: #Bizcap

Bizcap is a leading alternative lender, providing fast, flexible funding to businesses in Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Since its inception in 2019, Bizcap has funded over 30,000 business loans, totaling more than $1 billion, with a 4.8/5 Trustpilot rating.



