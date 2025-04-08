Nine in Ten See Significant Increase, Almost Half Achieve Record Profits

Raya 2025 - The Biggest Sales Season for 9 in 10 Shopee Sellers

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2025 - Raya is more than just a festive season for Shopee sellers—it’s their biggest sales opportunity of the year, deeply tied to personal and business aspirations., with nearly half calling it their most profitable season.When surveyed,, while 30% see Raya as a key opportunity to grow their businesses for long-term success. The remainder are motivated by offering Raya-specific products that enhance the Raya celebration and help their customers create meaningful experiences during the festive season.Seizing the Raya rush, sellers strategically leveraged Shopee’s tools to reach more customers and increase engagement.ensuring their products remained visible to shoppers. Meanwhile,which played a significant role in driving sales spikes. Sellers recognised the power of these content-driven tools to build deeper connections with buyers, enhancing visibility and driving conversions. The Shopee Affiliates program, also contributed to expanding reach through trusted recommendations.Shopee Live and Shopee Video were key enablers of exponential growth for many sellers. By tapping into these tools, sellers saw significant sales spikes. One such seller is, who views Raya as a time to celebrate tradition and family through fashion. Inspired by his wife and children, Naimran has built Adnaa into a brand known for its elegant yet accessible traditional wear, catering to families looking for stylish Raya attire.“Shopee’s content tools brought our designs to life, helping customers see the quality and fit in real time. With a mix of live streaming, video content, and affiliate marketing, we reached more shoppers than ever. Shopee Live lets us connect personally, Shopee Video highlights our craftsmanship, and Shopee Affiliates help us expand through trusted recommendations.—but more importantly, we helped families find outfits that made them feel confident and connected during the celebrations,” shared Naimran.Shopee Live became a key driver of Adnaa’s success, aligning with findings from the study, where 45% of sellers use it for product demos and Q&As. By hosting interactive styling sessions, Adnaa saw a 116% increase in sales through Shopee Live, as live streaming provided an opportunity for real-time interactions with potential customers, answering their questions and showcasing product details. Shopee Video further supported their brand storytelling, allowing Adnaa to engage audiences with curated showcases and behind-the-scenes content that deepened trust and interest. Shopee Affiliates also proved crucial, boosting sales by 227% as influencer recommendations expanded Adnaa’s reach.For, a brand known for blending traditional and contemporary styles, this period wasn’t just about handling more orders; it was about seizing the biggest growth opportunity of the year. By strategically launching their Raya collection, they tapped into the season’s potential,To maximise sales, they leveraged the same high-impact strategies using Shopee Live, Shopee Video, and Shopee Affiliate to stay visible and engage shoppers leading up to the celebrations.“Raya is our golden opportunity to grow, and Shopee’s tools helped us connect with more customers. Through live streams, engaging video content, and affiliate partnerships, we could reach wider audiences and stay top-of-mind throughout the campaign,” shared Asikin.Shopee remains committed to providing sellers with the tools and resources needed to scale their businesses."This Raya, we see sellers leveraging digital tools to connect with shoppers in more meaningful ways than ever before. Shopee Live, Shopee Video, and our Shopee Affiliate network continue to reshape how brands engage customers and drive sales. But our goal extends beyond seasonal success—we are continuously innovating to support sellers’ long-term growth, with solutions that empower businesses to thrive and scale with confidence.”With e-commerce playing an increasingly vital role in the economy, Shopee remains focused on providing sellers with the right tools to stay competitive and thrive in the long run. Beyond Raya, Shopee is committed to continuous platform enhancements, seller education programmes, and content-driven tools ensuring that help businesses keep growing in an ever-evolving digital landscape.Hashtag: #ShopeeMY

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.





