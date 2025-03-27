Building bridges and empowering communities in Vietnam

The new bridge will improve accessibility for approximately 800 households in Soc Trang province.

Minh-Tuan Le, President of Henkel Vietnam (left), marking the completion of the bridge with Mr. Hong Minh Nhat, The Secretary of the Party Committee of Ward 2, Nga 5 Town, Soc Trang Province (right).

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2025- With funding from the 'Make an Impact on Tomorrow' initiative, Henkel Vietnam has supported the completion of a new bridge in Ward 2, Nga 5 Town, Soc Trang province, marking the second project in a series aimed at improving community infrastructure across various regions in Vietnam. A team of Henkel Vietnam employees attended the inauguration ceremony on March 14, 2025, joining local authorities and partners to celebrate the completion of the bridge, which will improve accessibility for approximately 800 households in the area.The initiative was carried out in partnership with the non-governmental organization, as part of theprogram, which aims to address the needs of underserved communities. Before the bridge's completion, many residents had to take long detours to cross the river, while some relied on a handmade raft, making daily travel both inconvenient and unsafe. The new bridge is expected to provide a safer, more reliable connection for the community.In addition to the bridge project, Henkel Vietnam also supported the local Primary Schoolwith a donation of items including marching drums, books for the school library, and 27 scholarships for students in need. Employees also engaged with students in educational activities focused on sustainability, discussing topics such as waste management, the environmental impact of waste, and the importance of recycling, while encouraging them to make a positive impact in their own community."The bridges in this series are named 'Tuong Lai' to symbolize building a future for these communities and the generations to come," said Minh-Tuan Le, President of Henkel Vietnam. "We are pleased to be part of this effort to improve infrastructure and support the education of children in communities across Vietnam."The bridge in Soc Trang Province is the second of several planned projects across Vietnam, following the completion of the first bridge in 2022 in Kien Giang Province. More bridge projects are planned in the future, each aimed at enhancing connectivity and the well-being of local communities.Hashtag: #Henkel

