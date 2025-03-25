Set to open in 2026, Dusit’s latest signing in the Philippines will bring Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the tallest skyscraper in San Juan City—further strengthening Dusit’s presence in its second-largest destination outside Thailand.

Guests can unwind in style while enjoying sweeping city views from the comfort of their room.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2025 - Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has signed a hotel management agreement with Primex Realty Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly listed property developer Primex Corporation, to manage Dusit Greenhills Manila in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines.Set to open at the end of 2026, this sophisticated upper-upscale urban retreat will feature 200 guest rooms and world-class facilities across the top 10 floors of Primex Tower, a landmark 50-storey mixed-use development in an affluent residential district, just 45 minutes by car from Manila International Airport. The tallest skyscraper in the area, the tower will also house premium retail and office spaces, further enhancing its appeal as a premier destination for business and leisure travellers.Alongside Dusit's signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, guests will have the opportunity to savour award-winning Thai cuisine at Benjarong, enjoy international favourites at the all-day dining restaurant, take in breathtaking skyline views from the rooftop bar, unwind by the rooftop swimming pool, and stay active at the gym. The hotel will also feature a ballroom with spectacular city views and fully equipped meeting rooms, providing an ideal setting for business and social events. For added convenience, guests will enjoy easy access to Greenhills Mall, San Juan's premier shopping and dining destination."We are delighted to partner with Primex Realty Corporation to bring our unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the heart of San Juan City," said. "With its prime location and seamless access to shopping, dining, and business hubs, Dusit Greenhills Manila will be ideally positioned to serve discerning travellers and local residents alike. With nine more properties in the pipeline set to open in the Philippines over the next five years, this signing reinforces the country's status as Dusit's second-largest destination outside of Thailand. We remain committed to expanding our presence and delivering exceptional guest experiences across the nation while setting new benchmarks in hospitality.", said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Dusit International to bring a world-class hotel experience to Primex Tower. Dusit's reputation for luxury hospitality, combined with our vision for this landmark development, will create an outstanding destination in San Juan. We are confident that this partnership will add significant value to our flagship project, and we look forward to its success."Dusit International currently operates 296 properties across 18 countries, including 57 operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and 239 luxury villas under Elite Havens. In the Philippines, Dusit's existing portfolio includes Dusit Thani Manila, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort, Dusit Thani Residence Davao, dusitD2 Davao, and Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort. With more than 60 new Dusit-branded properties in the pipeline globally, including several key developments in the Philippines, Dusit continues to strengthen its footprint in both established and emerging destinations.Hashtag: #dusitinternational

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Dusit Estate, and Hospitality-Related Services.



Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.



For more information, please visit dusit-international.com



About Dusit Hotels and Resorts

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies. With a heartfelt belief and commitment to introducing Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the world, Dusit Hotels and Resorts offers guests a uniquely special stay in high-style surroundings and a personalised approach to service. The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes close to 300 properties operating under a total of eight brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 18 countries worldwide.



For more information, please visit dusit.com

