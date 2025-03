Set to Take Over ICONSIAM Mall, Get Ready for the Ultimate Group Workout Experience – Tickets Available March 24, at Eventpop

Fitness First Thailand presents The Ultimate Fitness Force 2025, a premier fitness event on 7-8 June 2025 at True Icon Hall, ICONSIAM, uniting enthusiasts and top instructors for an unparalleled workout experience.

The Biggest Les Mills Classes Lineup Ever – Featuring BODYPUMP, BODYCOMBAT, BODYJAM, RPM, LES MILLS DANCE, BODYBALANCE, and the debut of Les Mills Pilates! Total of 13 classes over 2 days.

Red Hot Dance Ignition by Fitness First – Mix of Pop, Hip-hop, House, Latin, Shuffle, K-Pop, and EDM with a sexy, feminine twist.

Global Superstar, Trainers and Presenters – the gathering of Les Mills trainers, presenters, and ambassadors walking legends including the top superstars from Thailand team.

Immersive Stage Production – Experience cutting-edge sound, lighting, and visuals.

– Experience cutting-edge sound, lighting, and visuals. HYROX Physical Fitness Test – A global fitness challenge designed for all levels.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2025 -Hosted by, this massive two-day event is set to welcomefrom across Asia and beyond.TUFF 2025 will, bringing together high-energy workouts, world-class trainers, and an electrifying festival atmosphere. Whether you're a seasoned fitness enthusiast or just starting your journey, this event promisesthat blends"TUFF 2025 is more than a fitness event – it's a global fitness movement," said"With Fitness First, Les Mills, and ICONSIAM, we're bringing together the region's most passionate fitness communities for an unforgettable experience.""TUFF 2025 is set to be Asia's most exhilarating fitness experience," said"Bangkok is becoming a hub for global fitness events, and TUFF 2025 will further establish our city as the ultimate destination for wellness tourism."Tickets for TUFF 2025 will be available via https://www.eventpop.me starting. Standard class passes are priced at, with premium options such as VIP front-row access and exclusive meet-and-greet sessions available. Discount for Fitness Trainers around the world is available too!With a larger venue, world-class trainers, and a festival-like atmosphere, TUFF 2025 is set to be the most exhilarating group fitness event of the year.Hashtag: #fitnessfirst #iconsiam

