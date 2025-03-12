SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2025 - Tutify Education has proudly supported the global mathematical community through its involvement in the prestigious SEAMO X 2025 competition, held earlier this year. The event began with 30,000 students in the preliminary round and concluded with 1,318 finalists from 22 countries competing in the final round which was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 17 to 20 January 2025. It successfully brought together young minds passionate about mathematics, celebrating their talent and dedication on an international stage.The competition commenced on Saturday morning, with participants engaging in an intense examination designed to test their mathematical prowess. Following the exam, participants were invited to enjoy a cultural tour of the host city, allowing them to unwind and explore the local sights. The event culminated on Sunday evening with a grand gala dinner and awards ceremony, where Coach Leo, a Director of both SEAMO and Tutify Education, personally handed out awards to the top performers, recognising their exceptional achievements in the field of mathematics.SEAMO X 2025 also welcomed distinguished VIP guests, including, Director of Education, Ministry of Education, Sri Lanka,, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Malaysia and several ministers from other countriesThe competition was organised by Coach Leo with the aim of fostering the exchange of mathematical knowledge across borders, strengthening global cohesion, and assessing Singapore's standing on the world stage of mathematics. Through SEAMO, Tutify Education continues its commitment to supporting initiatives that provide students with opportunities to excel and grow in their academic journeys.Tutify Education is a leading provider of math enrichment in Singapore , offering comprehensive programs designed to nurture and develop students' mathematical abilities. With a strong focus on Math Olympiad training , and specialised PSLE math tuition , Tutify is committed to helping students excel in their academic pursuits. Through tailored mathematics tuition and expert guidance, Tutify aims to build a solid foundation for students while preparing them for competitive challenges and examinations, fostering a passion for mathematics that lasts a lifetime.Looking ahead, the SEAMO X series will continue with SEAMO 2025 (Round 1) taking place in Singapore in August 2025, followed by the global round, SEAMO X 2026 (Round 2), hosted overseas in January next year. Plans for SEAMO X 2026 are already underway, ensuring the competition's continued growth on the international stage.For more information, please visit https://tutify.com.sg/ Hashtag: #Tutify

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.