Staci Kroon

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2025 - TouchPoint, Inc. is excited to announce the appointment of Staci Kroon as their new President and CEO, reporting directly to TouchPoint's Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2025. Brian McNeill, who has served as TouchPoint's President and CEO for 25 years, will retire effective March 1, 2025, and transition to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.Staci is an accomplished leader of global engineering and manufacturing companies, where she has excelled in driving growth and delivering results through innovation, geographic expansion, acquisitions, team building and operational excellence. Most recently, she served as President and CEO of BraunAbility, a global leader in mobility transportation solutions, providing independence to individuals with mobility challenges.Staci holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, Bachelor of Science in Economics with a concentration in Finance from the Wharton School of Business, and a Postgraduate degree in Design, Manufacturing, and Management from Cambridge University, Cambridge, UK. Staci served on the Board of BraunAbility and currently serves on the Board of Winnebago Industries, a longtime Southco customer.Staci said "I am thrilled to join TouchPoint as President and CEO, stepping into a new chapter of growth and innovation alongside a talented team. TouchPoint has a remarkable 125-year history, built on a foundation of strong values, resilience, and continuous evolution."After 25 years as serving as TouchPoint's President and CEO, I could not be more excited about this transition and to mark the beginning of our next 125 years of growth," said Brian McNeill. "Our businesses are strong and well positioned to continue in their growth trajectory under Staci's leadership."

About TouchPoint

TouchPoint, Inc.is a privately held, diversified global engineering and manufacturing company focused on acquiring and operating value-added growth companies where the touch point is a differentiating factor. TouchPoint provides strategic, operational and financial resources to help drive growth in three major engineered technology platforms. The company takes a long-term view to creating value for their customers, associates and shareholders. The current TouchPoint portfolio consists of three platforms:





Access Hardware: Southco & Darshana

Intelligent Inventory Management: SupplyPoint & Morse Watchmans

Medical Technology: iTD, TouchPoint Medical, ICW, Parity Medical & Multix Solutions