- Preparing Students for Social Challenges

In addition to relieving students of financial burdens during their studies, uFinance hopes that students can obtain more helpful information for their life planning on the platform, such as internship job vacancies, living encyclopedias, and financial information. uFinance believes that the few years of undergraduate life have a significant impact on the future development of students. Therefore, it hopes that students can equip themselves well before entering society to meet future challenges. Also, uFinance will also cooperate with different businesses to provide students with exclusive discounts, so the tertiary students can develop financial management habits during their studies.