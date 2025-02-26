HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2025 -Dofo Tea is thrilled to announce the launch of its premium, a rare and exquisite tea variety that captures the essence of China's rich tea heritage. Sourced from the high-altitude Phoenix Mountain in Chaozhou, Guangdong, this tea represents the perfect fusion of tradition, craftsmanship, and natural flavor.Known as the "noble of tea" and celebrated for its aromatic complexity, Phoenix Dancong tea has been a hallmark of Chinese tea culture for centuries. With this launch, Dofo Tea invites tea enthusiasts worldwide to experience the unparalleled charm of this ancient tea variety at Dofo Tea Upholding the traditions of tea culture and exquisite handcrafted techniques, Dofo Tea's official website ( https://dofotea.com/ ) offers high-quality Chinese tea leaves, tea ware, and a wealth of tea culture content—highlighting the distinctive flavor of Phoenix Dancong tea and the time-honored art of Chaozhou Gongfu tea.Dofo Tea's signature Phoenix Dancong tea is grown at 1,400 meters on Phoenix Mountain in Chaozhou, preserving centuries-old natural flavors. Celebrated since the late Southern Song Dynasty for its rich aroma and unique taste, each handpicked leaf is processed using time-honored methods that reflect a blend of family legacy and artisanal craftsmanship.In 2024, a landmark study—"Phoenix Tea: A New Species of Guangdong Tea Plants," published in(Vol. 46, Issue 12, 2024)—confirmed, after extensive research on Phoenix Mountain, that Phoenix Dancong tea is an independent new species.Today, Dofo Tea's website not only offers these premium teas for purchase but also provides in-depth insights into their history and flavor, catering to the diverse palates of tea enthusiasts.As a representative of traditional Chinese tea culture, Chaozhou Gongfu tea has been inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list. More than just a tea ceremony, Chaozhou Gongfu tea offers a spiritual experience and a form of cultural art—a way to slow down and cleanse the mind amid the pace of modern life.At Dofo Tea, customers can find not only a curated selection of Phoenix Dancong tea but also tea ware that reflects the essence of Chaozhou Gongfu tea culture. Whether it's elegant tea cups or traditional teapots and charcoal stoves, Dofo Tea provides a one-stop shopping experience that enables every tea lover to fully immerse themselves in the art of Chaozhou Gongfu tea.Since its inception, Dofo Tea has steadfastly balanced traditional handcrafted production with the modern propagation of tea culture. Through its official website, the brand showcases the allure of Chaozhou Gongfu tea to tea enthusiasts worldwide. In addition to engaging tea lovers online, Dofo Tea organizes live tea art courses, tea garden tours, and other complementary activities—promoting an ancient tea culture that is not only about tea but also a lifestyle rooted in Phoenix Mountain, symbolizing health, elegance, and tranquility.Hashtag: #DofoTea

About Dofo Tea

Dofo Tea is a brand devoted to promoting traditional Chinese tea culture by providing premium tea leaves and tea ware. Committed to offering Phoenix Dancong tea from Chaozhou and products related to Chaozhou Gongfu tea artistry, Dofo Tea believes that every tea leaf carries profound cultural and historical significance. The brand aspires to bring serenity and healing to the world through the timeless art of tea.



