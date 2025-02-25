The Mills Fabrica Launches New Service to Support Brands and Organisations Advance Their Sustainability Journey

Aimed at businesses of any size and at any sustainability stage, the partnership service has already engaged nearly 50 global partners since its soft launch

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 February 2025 - The Mills Fabrica , a global collaborative hub propelling sustainability-focused innovations in the techstyle and agrifood sectors, today announces the launch of its partnership service , designed to help brands and organisations — of any size and at any sustainability stage — discover new opportunities for advancing environmental and social impact in their operations.This initiative builds on The Mills Fabrica's mission to catalyse industry-wide shifts towards sustainability by bridging the gap between sustainable innovations and leading brands and organisations, effectively creating opportunities for mutual growth. Brands and organisations can choose from a range of bespoke programmes such asSustainability Discovery Day, Sustainability Workshops, Impact Campaign Experiences, Sustainability Innovation Scouting, and Impact Retail & Pop-Up Experiences to accelerate their sustainability journey and overcome industry-specific challenges. Since its soft launch eight months ago, The Mills Fabrica has already engaged nearly 50 global businesses, demonstrating a strong demand for the new service."Over the years, working with dozens of changemakers, one fact stands clear — the future of sustainability depends on a cross-sector collective effort, with entrepreneurs, industry veterans, manufacturers, investors, and consumers uniting behind one shared vision. With our proven track record in driving innovation and a deep understanding of our partners' needs, it is only natural for The Mills Fabrica to launch this service. Through offering tailored programmes, we hope to unlock the full potential of collaboration by connecting brands and organisations with cutting-edge sustainability-focused innovation, specialist industry knowledge and our unique network of ecosystem partners. Together, we can drive planet-positive outcomes at scale, laying the groundwork for a regenerative future," saidThe scale and urgency of the climate crisis underscores a crucial need to empower businesses to confidently navigate the innovation landscape and achieve purposeful, sustainable growth. Today, businesses face mounting pressure to adopt sustainability practices — not only to meet the demands of conscious consumers, but also to comply with new regulatory requirements and unlock operational efficiencies. Yet, significant barriers remain, including challenges in integrating sustainable-thinking, identifying new opportunities for advancing sustainability, sourcing sustainability-focused tech innovations and effectively quantifying impact.This is where the new partnership service comes in. With a strong belief that the climate crisis demands global collaboration, The Mills Fabrica serves as a unique global innovation connector. In a world where brands and organisations play a critical role in the sustainability ecosystem, it acts as a crucial bridge that pulls together knowledge, resources and strategies to drive large-scale environmental and social impact.Having partnered with 100+ global brands and 35 startups worldwide, The Mills Fabrica is in an ideal position to offer brands and organisations 360-degree access to an innovation ecosystem, encompassing access to market intelligence, technology integration, and retail data. It takes a highly tailored approach, collaborating closely with each brand and organisation to understand their unique challenges and co-creating bespoke programmes that drive measurable impact. Prominent players in the retail sector such as L'Oréal also engaged with The Mills Fabrica's partnership service to advance their sustainability journey.Sustainability is not a one-size-fits-all journey. Brands and organisations often struggle not just with implementing sustainability initiatives, but also with measuring and communicating the true environmental and social impact of their efforts in a meaningful way.Whether integrating impact-thinking into their organisations or sourcing sustainability-focused innovations, businesses can leverage The Mills Fabrica's measurement approach to quantify and communicate their progress. Utilising the nine planetary boundaries framework outlined by the Stockholm Resilience Center and IRIS+, its measurement approach instils confidence, ensuring sustainability efforts are not just in place but actively demonstrating real change.One example of its programmes is The Mills Fabrica's Impact Retail & Pop-Up Experiences, which allow partners to engage directly with consumers through its impact retail store Fabrica X. Here, they can test campaigns, gather vital consumer data and create retail showcases to reach and educate consumers. All campaigns are measured using its industry-recognised framework.Fidelity International, a leading investment fund committed to sustainable development, partnered with Fabrica X on a biomaterial campaign to highlight the importance of sustainable consumer consumption. Through the impact retail store, it showcased innovative alternative materials to inspire consumers to adopt an eco-conscious lifestyle and showcased the groundbreaking work of material pioneers. The campaign received positive feedback from the public, with over half (66%) of surveyed participants agreeing that they should be more considerate about clothing materials., "At The Mills Fabrica, we are bringing together partners and innovators to create powerful collaborations that drive impactful sustainability progress. Recognising the diverse needs of brands and organisations in addressing sustainability challenges, we work with our partners to co-create programmes that are flexible, regardless of their sustainability stage or budget. We invite businesses from all sectors to join us in our mission and leverage this service to accelerate environmental and social impact through innovation."For more information on The Mills Fabrica's new partnership service, please visit here .Hashtag: #TheMillsFabrica

About The Mills Fabrica

The Mills Fabrica is a global collaborative hub propelling sustainability-focused tech innovations within the techstyle and agrifood sectors, grown out of the legacy of Hong Kong conglomerate Nan Fung Group. To innovators at various growth stages, it uniquely offers resources encompassing venture capital, incubation support, impact retail (Fabrica X), prototyping lab, co-working and event spaces in Hong Kong and London. The Mills Fabrica's new partnership service is designed to help businesses—of any size and at any sustainability stage—to discover new opportunities for advancing environmental and social impact in their operations.

