Shopee House: Rumah Terbuka Shopee launches new initiatives for brand and affiliate growth

Khairul Aming and Iman Kamil inspired Shopee Affiliates with valuable content creation tips during an exclusive sharing session at Shopee House

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 February 2025 -Shopee brought over 30 brands and 900 Shopee Affiliates closer than ever for an exciting Ramadan Raya 2025 with. This dynamic event, held at The Yard, Sentul Depot, served as a first-of-its-kind networking hub where affiliates and brands could connect, collaborate, and grow. As part of Shopee's 10-year anniversary celebrations, this initiative reinforces the company's commitment to supporting local businesses and empowering digital creators.Beyond incentives and technology, Shopee recognised the power of collaboration and community in driving affiliate success. At Shopee House, affiliates not only gained firsthand experience with new and best-selling products from featured brands but also collaborated to showcase them through authentic and insightful reviews at their dedicated brand experience booths. The event also featured Brand-Affiliate Livestream Matchmaking sessions, where top-tier Shopee Affiliates helped amplify brand awareness and visibility to their followers, further strengthening partnerships and engagement ahead of Ramadan Raya 2025."As Shopee marks its 10-year milestone, our commitment to empowering affiliates with the tools and opportunities to drive their success remains unwavering. This year, we are introducing strategic initiatives, including Livestream Ads Incentives and the Content Creator Club, to help affiliates scale their businesses and optimise their engagement strategies. These programs are designed to provide affiliates with the insights, resources, and incentives needed to accelerate growth and enhance their impact in the digital commerce landscape," saidThe rise of content-driven commerce is transforming consumer behaviour, with Shopee Affiliates playing a pivotal role in connecting brands with shoppers through engaging and informative content. Affiliate-driven orders surged by 81% in 2024 compared to the previous year, underscoring the growing trust in affiliate-led shopping experiences powered by Shopee's advanced livestreaming and video commerce technology. As demand for real-time, interactive shopping continues to rise, Shopee Live orders skyrocketed by 248% within the same period, reinforcing the importance of content creators in today's digital economy.Further emphasising the power of community in affiliate success, Shopee House spotlighted Shopee Affiliates as creative voices bridging brands and consumers through Shopee Live. Attendees gained valuable insights into affiliate marketing trends and engaged in a knowledge-sharing session with top content creators Khairul Aming and Iman Kamil. The event served as a platform for both aspiring and seasoned affiliates to refine their strategies, exchange ideas, and strengthen their impact in the ever-evolving digital commerce landscape."Livestreaming can feel overwhelming at first, but with the right support and community, anyone can grow into it. Engagement opportunities like this and the Shopee Affiliate Programme create a welcoming space for new creators to learn, connect, and build confidence while learning from each other. Start small, stay authentic, and explore the endless possibilities in this growing space," shared"Growing your content reach isn't just about the algorithm, it's about building the right connections. Shopee House gives affiliates a platform to engage with brands, share ideas, and discover new opportunities. With the Shopee Affiliate Programme, creators can turn their passion into income while collaborating in a space that values creativity and growth. Stay consistent, stay authentic, and keep creating," saidShopee Affiliates engaged directly with many of Malaysia's most prominent brands at Shopee House, including 3CE, 888 Tea & Coffee, Anyson Wear, Beauty of Joseon, Cosmoderm, Dazzle Me, Deli, Dr. Cardin, Gaias, Kérastase, Kiehl's, KM Fashion, Kun Official, La Roche-Posay, L'Oréal Paris, Masdora, Mono Digital, My Ballerine, Ozel Jewellery, Pazze, Polo Hill, Skinmade, SKUSH Perfume, SweetLab, The Pastels Shop, The Raw Skin, Tracey, UNIQ, Wardah, Y.O.U, and ZUS Coffee. These brands demonstrated their commitment to affiliate marketing as a key driver of e-commerce growth.As part of Shopee's commitment in supporting Malaysian talents in the digital space, the platform officially announced popular girl group De Fam as their Ramadan Raya 2025 campaign brand ambassadors. As part of Shopee's commitment in supporting Malaysian talents in the digital space, the platform officially announced popular girl group De Fam as their Ramadan Raya 2025 campaign brand ambassadors. The trio will take over the Shopee Mamak official livestream account on 10 March at 8.30PM to connect with their followers, host interactive game shows, and provide informative content for the audience during Ramadan.Shopee House serves as a launchpad for aspiring and experienced affiliates to expand their reach, collaborate with leading brands in Malaysia, and harness the full potential of livestream commerce. By fostering meaningful connections and providing the necessary tools, Shopee ensures that content creators can thrive in the fast-growing digital shopping landscape.

Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region's digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.

