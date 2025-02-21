Enjoy up to 90% Lowest Price Guaranteed, Free Shipping, a 100 Million Coins Ramadan Giveaway, and exclusive Shopee Live entertainment for a truly memorable celebration

Ramadan Bersama Shopee

12PM Fashion & Beauty Hours: Enjoy all-day Fashion and Beauty deals with more Free Shipping Vouchers released daily from 12PM-2PM. Shopee also offers exclusive livestream vouchers, including 80% Off and 95% Off vouchers applicable to all Shopee Live orders.

8PM Shopee Live Hours: Users can tune in to their favorite livestreams and unlock 90% Off Livestream Vouchers alongside 95% Off Vouchers. These exclusive vouchers are released daily at 8 PM, available for a limited time only.

RM10 Ramadan/Raya Knockout Deals: Buyers seeking luxury at an unbeatable price can add their desired products to cart now and check out at 8 PM on 24 February, as well as 12 AM, 12 PM, and 8 PM on 25 February, for a chance to purchase items from Dreame, Gaabor, KitchenZ, Masdora, Siti Khadijah, Zoe Arissa, and more starting from just RM10.

12AM Mega Midnight Madness: Night owls can have fun with non-stop surprises every 10 minutes, starting from 12AM on 25 February. Users can claim and use high-discount vouchers instantly, try their luck with Tap & Win to get as many Shopee Coins as they can, and enjoy exciting deals across Exclusive Discounts, Knockout Deals, Shopee Choice, and more.

Sampul Raya Shopee!: Win up to 18 million Shopee Coins and exclusive prizes daily from 10 to 28 March at 8.30PM, with special 12PM shows on 10, 15, 19, and 25 March for even more chances to win. To participate, tune in to the official Shopee Mamak livestream, retrieve the "keyword of the day," and send it along with a username to the WhatsApp number displayed. One lucky viewer will get to pick from six Sampul Raya, and stand a chance to win the grand prize of 1,000,000 Shopee Coins (worth RM10,000).

Tazkirah Shopee: Gain wisdom and inspiration from thought-provoking discussions led by Ustaz Zarifi Daud, Ustazah Isfadiah, and Waheeda Wasini. Let these insightful sessions bring deeper meaning to your Ramadan.

Mari Mengaji: Join Da'i Luqman as he guides viewers through the recitation, translation, and reflections on Quranic verses. Discover the stories behind each surah and strengthen your connection with the Quran.

Menu Iftar: Indulge in mouthwatering meal preparations perfect for Buka Puasa! This special series features renowned guest hosts like Khairul Aming and Syifa Jamil, bringing viewers delicious recipes and cooking inspirations to elevate their Iftar feast.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 February 2025 -Get Ramadan and Raya ready with thecampaign, happening now until 12 March 2025. Enjoy 90% Off Lowest Price Guaranteed on brands like B.S.B, Dessini, Glad2Glow, HAYĀ, Signature Market, Simplus, SKINTIFIC, Sunquick, Vanish, and Vinda, perfect for stocking up onandessentials, home upgrades, and beauty must-haves.Plus, enjoy FREE Shipping with No Minimum Spend Vouchers daily at 12AM from 10 February to 2 March, and special Free Shipping Vouchers with a RM15 minimum spend at 5AM from 3 to 30 March. Shop now and get Ramadan and Raya essentials delivered hassle-freeThis Ramadan, Malaysians can look forwith the latest 2025 trends, stock up on premium beauty and skincare essentials, and find the best deals and discounts with Shopee's exclusive offerings:That's not all, Shopee Live has a lineup of engaging livestream programs this Ramadan. Enjoy fun game shows, cooking programs and Quranic learning episodes from 4 March onwards:Last but not least, Shopee proudly presentsas the brand ambassadors for the Ramadan Bersama Shopee Campaign! Join the dynamic trio, Azira Shafinaz, Cik Manggis, and Sophia Liana, on Shopee Live this 10 March at 8.30PM for an unforgettable night filled with interactive game shows, exciting giveaways, and exclusive Ramadan deals.Enjoy even more savings this Ramadan with Shopee: https://shopee.com.my/m/ramadan-sale Hashtag: #Shopee #ShopeeMY #ShopeeMalaysia #RamadanBersamaShopee

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.





Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.