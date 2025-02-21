The new Executive Chef of 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau Marino D'Antonio (left) and Michelin Three Starred Maestro Chef Umberto Bombana (right).

Chef Marino will also present his Marinated Langoustine with sea urchin, Oscietra caviar, and Orange Chantilly, which he describes as a “must-try” at 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA.

One signature dish on the menu is the Veal and Ham Agnolotti in Classic Broth, which represents one of Chef Marino’s earliest food memories as a child.

The 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA’s décor harmoniously blends modern and classic styles, creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere.

Galaxy Macau, the world-class luxury integrated resort, stands as a premier culinary destination, offering exquisite dishes from around the globe and ensuring that every visit to Macau is vibrant and memorable.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 February 2025 - Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort, stands as a premier culinary destination, offering exquisite dishes from around the globe and ensuring that every visit to Macau is vibrant and memorable. Since its opening in 2015, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau has garnered numerous accolades, including a Michelin one-star rating for nine consecutive years and a Forbes Travel Guide five-star rating for three years running. This year marks a new chapter as the restaurant welcomes its new Executive Chef, the renowned Italian chef Marino D'Antonio, acclaimed for his exceptional culinary talent in various Michelin-starred establishments and five-star hotels.Celebrating Chef Marino's return to the Bombana family, Maestro Umberto Bombana will make a special appearance at Galaxy Macau to collaborate with Marino for a dinner event on February 26 and 27, inviting guests on a luxurious culinary journey.Chef Marino, coming from a family of cooks, embarked on his culinary adventure in China in 2006 and quickly established himself in the culinary scene. In 2013, he partnered with Chef Bombana to open Opera BOMBANA, which rapidly became the hottest Italian restaurant in Beijing. Their partnership has flourished over the years, fueled by a shared passion for gastronomy. Over the past two decades, Chef Marino has opened many successful restaurants across China and authored two culinary books to share his knowledge of Italian cuisine.The essence of Italian coastal cuisine lies in its high-quality ingredients, a pursuit central to Chef Bombana's philosophy of "Quality, Tradition, and Consistency." The menu for the dinner on February 26 and 27 features an exquisite selection of seasonal ingredients: majestic King crab from the pristine, icy waters off Hokkaido; the fragrant Périgord black truffle, which elevates comforting tagliolini with a luxurious touch; and the luscious Mayura beef, expertly paired with earthy morels.Honored with "Wine List of the Year" by Gambero Rosso—the world's authority on Italian food, wine, and travel—the restaurant's wine pairings for the evening are exceptional, elevating the dining experience to new heights.Chef Marino has big ambitions for 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA and looks forward to introducing his own signature dishes to diners in Macau. One signature dish on the menu is the, which represents one of Chef Marino's earliest food memories as a child. "This is a memory that I carry dearly with me," he says. "When my mother used to prepare this small ravioli for the family during the winter festivity, there was always a lot of excitement to prepare the broth with just the right amount of Capon chicken veal neck and the spices were always carefully handled by my grandmother. The dough for the Agnolotti skin also needed to be very precise and thin. I can still remember the aromas in the air and the happiness of the family reunion. This always gives me good memories and that is the reason why I love this dish."He will also present his, which he describes as a "must-try" at 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA. Inspired by Chef Bombana's love for high-quality ingredients, this dish exemplifies Italian coastal cuisine and the cooking style very much adheres with the culinary traditions of Italy's Liguria region. The scampi, sea urchin and citrus together orchestrate an explosion of flavors, with Oscietra caviar elevating the dish even further. The new menu will also draw inspiration from 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA in Hong Kong, allowing guests at Galaxy Macau to savor beloved classic dishes.Additionally, the restaurant will introduce a new lunch menu starting in March, available every Friday and Saturday, with dishes starting from MOP 680, featuring Michelin-quality cuisine. This menu showcases exquisite Italian classics paired with fresh seasonal ingredients to ensure a high-quality culinary experience in a short timeframe. Guests will have the opportunity to savor the restaurant's signature dishes and may also choose to enhance their meal with freshly shaved truffles, adding a rich aroma to elevate their dining experience.Marino's culinary creations embody rich Italian traditions while showcasing his unique interpretation, delighting diners with a warm and inviting approach. "Respect is fundamental. It is important to respect your team, your guests, and the ingredients," Chef Marino says. "Our goal is to source the highest quality ingredients, and the closer we can find them, the better. Our planet is one, and we need to keep it for the next generation. Respect for ingredients is vital in our Italian culinary culture. 'It's about Tradition, Quality, and Consistency', as Chef Bombana says. His words have truly stuck with me, and these are the principles I strive to uphold."At Galaxy Macau, every meal is a sensory delight. 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA's décor harmoniously blends modern and classic styles, creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere. Guests can indulge in not only exquisite cuisine but also the cultural essence of Italy, experiencing a dining environment that beautifully interprets contemporary artistic elegance. With outstanding service, diners are treated to a feast for both the eyes and the palate, as well as an experience of the essence and soul of Italian gastronomy.6pm – 9:30pm, February 26 & 27MOP2,680 per person / additional MOP980 for wine pairing2031, 1/F, Galaxy Macau™+853 8886 2169Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavors & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavors at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.



