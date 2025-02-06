HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 6 February 2025 - Heinbro Consulting (Heinbro), a leading provider of legal compliance, immigration, recruitment, company secretarial, and business services, is excited to announce a strategic alliance with Financial Accounting Services (FAS) Limited, a prominent player in specialised support services for fund managers. This alliance aims to create a one-stop-shop for compliance, specialised accounting and support services offered to clients in the financial sector in Hong Kong.Heinbro has established itself as a trusted compliance partner in Hong Kong, advising more than 400 SFC licensed firms. With over 18 years of experience, including 13 years of dedicated service in Hong Kong, Heinbro's clientele range from small start-ups to the world's largest banks. Heinbro also has extensive experience working closely with private and publicly listed companies, regulators, and foreign governments in numerous jurisdictions worldwide.Spending 28 years in the hedge fund industry, FAS Limited founder and managing director, Jonathan Coleman, understands the challenges faced by professionals in the financial services space plus the need to allow a business to comply with regulations whilst being cost-effective to its stakeholders."Partnering with Heinbro opens new avenues for us in the support services we can offer clients in the license regulatory space," said Jonathan Coleman, MD at FAS Limited. "Together, we are poised to provide unparalleled support that will empower businesses to thrive in a competitive landscape."This alliance will use Heinbro and FAS Limited's extensive expertise and market presence to offer clients a comprehensive range of compliance, accounting support, and business services."We truly love a challenge at Heinbro, and being a complete professional services firm is our goal. We are excited to partner with an organization that shares our vision, enabling us to continually evolve and ensuring that both our clients thrive, as their success is our success." - Mitchell Brown, CEO at Heinbro Consulting.The strategic alliance will focus on streamlining compliance processes, enhancing advisory capacity, and expanding product lines to better serve clients across various sectors. By combining resources and knowledge, both firms aim to create synergies that will significantly benefit clients navigating the complexities of business in Hong Kong. The alliance between Heinbro and FAS Limited is a testament to their commitment to delivering exceptional, cost-effective service, reinforcing their positions as industry leaders in Hong Kong.Hashtag: #Heinbro

About Heinbro Group

Heinbro specializes in legal compliance, immigration, recruitment, company secretarial and business services, providing our clients with a one-stop-shop solution.



Heinbro's head office is based in Australia and has operated for over 18 years. It expanded its operations 13 years ago into the Hong Kong market. Since its Hong Kong inception, Heinbro has cemented itself as one of the leading compliance firms, having proudly advised and successfully applied to more than 400 licensed firms.



The clients range from small start-ups to the world's largest banks as well as private banks. We also have extensive experience working closely with private and publicly listed companies, regulators, and foreign governments in numerous jurisdictions worldwide.



For more information on Heinbro: www.heinbroconsulting.com



About FAS Limited

FAS Limited provides accounting, FRR preparation, company secretary services, payroll support including MPF and tax filing, and IT advisory services for entities regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission or looking to get SFC-licensed in Hong Kong. FAS Limited has a team of 10 office personnel, including accountants, a company secretary team, IT consultants, and administrative support. The team works with legal and compliance units, lawyers, and internal and external auditors to provide unparalleled specialised support fund services.



FAS Limited was set up by managing director Jonathan Coleman and incorporated FAS Limited in Hong Kong in July 2002. Jonathan Coleman is a UK-qualified Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA UK) with over 28 years' experience in the hedge fund industry in Hong Kong.



For more information on FAS Ltd: www.faslimited.com



