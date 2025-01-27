2024 was a groundbreaking year of achievements for Philippine tourism promotions

2024 milestones of TPB Philippines include generating PHP 11.3 billion in tourism sales leads, securing PHP 918 million in leads through global travel fairs like ITB Berlin and World Travel Market (WTM) London, and achieving PHP 1.44 billion in media values through strategic media partnerships.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 January 2025 - The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines kicked off 2025 with its annualevent on January 27th at the historic Centro de Turismo Intramuros. Celebrating the vital role of media professionals and content creators, the evening reflected on TPB's key achievements and milestones in tourism promotion.TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles shared impressive stats: in 2024, the agency generated over PHP 11.3 billion in sales leads, a 44.8% increase from the year before. Global travel fairs like ITB Berlin and the World Travel Market in London contributed PHP 918 million in leads, while strategic partnerships with media outlets like GMA7, ABS-CBN, CNN, Bloomberg, and Euronews added PHP 1.44 billion in media values.said Nograles.Stars such as Timothy Granaderos from 13 Reasons Why, Nico Santos from Crazy Rich Asians, Broadway’s Aladdin star Josh de la Cruz, and Korean actor Kim Ji Soo were lauded for their significant contributions to elevating the Philippines’ global presence. Renowned music icons like LANY were also celebrated for fostering the vibe of a transformative and vibrant cultural hotspot.Likewise, the TPB’s Community-Based Tourism Marketing Enhancement Program has effectively empowered local communities to highlight their unique cultural and natural assets. Through workshops and training sessions in Bicol and CALABARZON in late 2024, grassroots stakeholders developed strategies to attract travelers while safeguarding their heritage. This initiative has not only boosted visitor engagement in these destinations but also fostered sustainable economic opportunities, ensuring that tourism directly benefits the local communities.At the tail end of her presentation, Nograles also shared that the TPB is in the final stretches of its preparations for World Expo Osaka, which opens on April 13. This global platform presents a unique opportunity to showcase the Philippines’ rich tourism offerings, attract sustainable investments, and drive economic growth.As the country steps confidently into 2025, the TPB’s unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainable tourism continues to lay the foundation for a thriving industry, poised to inspire the world, invite travelers and investors alike to experience the many reasons to love the Philippines.Hashtag: #LoveThePhilippines

About TPB Philippines

An attached agency of the Department of Tourism, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines exists to market and promote the Philippines domestically and internationally in key markets including South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Australia, China, Taiwan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, India, Germany, and Hong Kong as a world-class tourism and MICE destination, in strategic partnership with private and public stakeholders to deliver a unique high-value experience for visitors, significantly contributing to increased arrivals, receipts, and investments to the country.