Chaoyang District of Beijing is dedicated to establishing a world-class "Two Rivers, One Belt" waterfront economic zone.

The Two Rivers: Efforts will be made to enhance the brand influence of the Liangma River and Ba River. The Liangma River's international riverside charm will be further enriched, with improvements from the Fourth Ring Road to the Ba River section, opening a 22-kilometer scenic cruise route along the Liangma River. Construction along the Ba River will also be expedited, with the full opening of the Jiuxianqiao Road to Langyuan section. Renovation will extend from Langyuan East to Xingba Road, creating a 15-kilometer yacht route along the Ba River, connecting to the city's sub-center.

The One Belt: The plan focuses on enhancing and strengthening the Liangma River Cultural and Economic Belt. Phase three of the Liangma River cruise route (3 kilometers from Blue Harbor Marina to South Lake in Chaoyang Park) will be accelerated. Key commercial projects, such as the Sina Weibo Esports Center in Chaoyang Park, No.8 Manor, and the Ferris wheel, will be fast-tracked. The Liuliwan area will be carefully developed to connect five major commercial zones—Sanlitun, Yansha, Blue Harbor, Liuliwan, and Langyuan—forming a diversified, multifunctional urban district.

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire – 16 January 2025 - Throughout history, cities have flourished by embracing the power of water. Over the past few decades, waterfront cities worldwide have leveraged their unique development conditions and strategic opportunities to explore and implement innovative approaches to revitalizing riverside areas. The development of world-class waterfront zones, exemplified by the Seine River in Paris, showcases added value in industries, culture, and innovation.From the era of handicraft economies to today's age of creative economies, waterfront spaces have played an increasingly pivotal role in urban development. Recently, Chaoyang District of Beijing announced its plans to establish a world-class "Two Rivers, One Belt" waterfront economic zone. In the future, the Ba River and Liangma River within the district will be connected, allowing citizens and visitors to travel by yacht from Jiuxianqiao to the city's sub-center.With its rich water resources, Chaoyang District in Beijing has embraced the principles of extensive urban renewal and large-scale accessibility. Through the restoration of its rivers, it has revitalized urban spaces and created 23 kilometers of beautifully designed scenic corridors along the Empress Dowager Xiao River, Liangma River, Ba River, and Tonghui Canal. These efforts have boosted activity along the banks, revitalized industries, and spurred consumption. The Liangma River has now become a hallmark destination, while the Tonghui Canal, Ba River, and Beixiao River have also undergone significant transformations.Building on this foundation, Chaoyang District aims to accelerate the implementation of new and reserve projects by 2025, creating and shaping a world-class "Two Rivers, One Belt" waterfront economic zone.In the future, this area is set to become a more dynamic and vibrant world-class waterfront economic zone. Chaoyang District remains committed to openness and collaboration, forging connections with the world and its people. We look forward to welcoming you to share in its promising future.Hashtag: #ChaoyangDistrict

