The VinFuture Prize has established its ability to identify and honor groundbreaking scientific research with global impact, standing alongside other long-established and prestigious awards worldwide.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 January 2025 -Inventions and scientific-technological solutions eligible for consideration in 5season of VinFuture Prize must fully meet the nomination criteria and be nominated by reputable organizations and individuals in science and technology worldwide.Nominated projects undergo a thorough evaluation process conducted by the VinFuture Prize Pre-Screening Committee and the Prize Council, comprising esteemed scientists and leading global experts who have been honored with prestigious awards such as Nobel Prize, A.M. Turing Award, Millennium Technology Prize, etc. The evaluation process is expected to conclude in September 2025 and the 2025 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony is scheduled to take place on the evening of December 6, 2025.The nomination period for the 2025 VinFuture Prize will close at 2:00 PM on April 17, 2025 (Vietnam time, GMT+7). Nominations submitted after this deadline will be automatically carried over for consideration in the 2026 season.To provide information to nominating partners, the VinFuture Foundation will host two online seminars in the first quarter of 2025, featuring representatives from the Prize Council, the Pre-Screening Committee and VinFuture Prize Laureates.In addition to organizing the annual prize, the VinFuture Foundation plans to implement various highlight science-connection activities in 2025 to mark its 5th anniversary. Accordingly, VinFuture Foundation will expand the InnovaConnect scientific program for all institutes, universities, and research organizations nationwide that wish to establish connections with the leading scientists and experts worldwide. The program aims to foster practical cooperation and sustainable development in the field of science and technology.The Foundation will further strengthen its collaboration with international partners to organize InnovaTalk webinars, reaffirming its role as a bridge for global scientific knowledge exchange and sharing, as well as the mission to identify and promote groundbreaking solutions worldwide.At the same time, VinFuture will continue the Top Nominators Recognition program for scientists who have made invaluable contributions to identifying and nominating impactful technological innovations and solutions for the VinFuture Prize 2025. This initiative also serves as an opportunity to foster greater collaboration in the development of science and technology in Vietnam.Professor Sir Richard Henry Friend, FRS, Chair of VinFuture Prize Council, shares: "."The fourth season of VinFuture Prize has just concluded, garnering strong support from the global scientific and technological community with 1,469 high-quality nominations from scientists across all five continents. This season left a lasting impression and achieved significant success by expanding the scale of activities to connect and inspire the domestic scientific community.With four successful seasons and convincing award results, the VinFuture Prize has demonstrated its fair and comprehensive evaluation criteria, emphasizing diversity and its mission of serving humanity, creating positive impacts and improving the lives of billions worldwide. Notably, the recognition of many VinFuture Prize Laureates at prestigious international awards such as the Nobel Prize, Breakthrough Prize, and Tang Prize highlights VinFuture's foresight in identifying groundbreaking works with global influence.Hashtag: #vinfuture

About the VinFuture Prize

The VinFuture Foundation, established on International Human Solidarity Day on December 20th, 2020, is a non-profit organization co-founded by billionaire Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong and his wife, Mrs. Pham Thu Huong. The Foundation's core activity is awarding the annual VinFuture Prize, which recognizes transformative scientific and technological innovations capable of making significant positive changes in the lives of millions of people worldwide.



The VinFuture Prize consists of four prestigious awards presented each year. The most esteemed is the VinFuture Grand Prize, valued at US$3 million, making it one of the largest annual prizes globally. Additionally, there are three Special Prizes, each valued at US$500,000, specifically dedicated to honoring female innovators, innovators from developing countries, and innovators with outstanding achievements in emerging fields.



In pursuit of its mission, the Foundation undertakes various activities. These include engaging in strategic grantmaking initiatives, fostering intellectual connections, and collaborating in the advancement of science and technology. Learn more at: https://vinfutureprize.org.