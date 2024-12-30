In just five years, BEST Inc Malaysia has expanded its operations into five thriving business verticals, establishing itself as a cornerstone of efficiency and excellence in Malaysia’s logistics ecosystem.

BEST Express: Fast, reliable, and customer-centric parcel delivery services. BEST Cargo: Less-than-truckload (LTL) and full-truckload cargo services. BEST Supply Chain: Intelligent, end-to-end warehouse and distribution management. BEST Global: Cross-border supply chain solutions, Southeast Asia express/cargo networks, and overseas warehousing and distribution. BEST Software: Integrated SaaS solutions for new retail and e-commerce sectors.

SHAH ALAM, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 December 2024 - BEST Inc. Malaysia, a trailblazer in the logistics and supply chain industry, celebrates its incredible journey from its inception in 2020 to stepping into 2025 as a powerhouse of innovation and growth.In just five years, the company has expanded its operations into five thriving business verticals, establishing itself as a cornerstone of efficiency and excellence in Malaysia's logistics ecosystem.Launched in 2020, BEST Inc. Malaysia entered the market with a vision to redefine logistics through technology-driven solutions. By 2024, the company has achieved remarkable milestones, handling 500,000 parcels daily, operating 10 strategically located hubs, and overseeing 300 stations nationwide with a dedicated fleet of 1,500 riders.Now, as BEST Inc. Malaysia enters 2025, its operations span five dynamic business verticals:In 2024, BEST Inc. Malaysia marked a significant achievement by hosting the Deputy Minister of Communications YB Teo Nie Ching during her official visit. She expressed her amazement at the company's ground breaking technology and innovations, urging the logistics industry to move beyond traditional standards and embrace the future.Additionally, BEST Inc. Malaysia launched its cutting-edgetechnology, further streamlining logistics operations and enhancing accuracy and efficiency. This innovation underscores the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of industry advancements.BEST Inc. remains committed to continuing its investments in Malaysia, further strengthening its infrastructure, expanding its capabilities, and supporting the nation's economic growth.As BEST Inc. Malaysia looks toward the future, the company is aggressively seeking new business partners to join its journey of transformation. By fostering strategic collaborations, BEST Inc. aims to empower businesses, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth in the logistics industry."Our story is one of relentless dedication and innovation," said Gavin Lu. Chief Executive Officer of BEST Inc Malaysia."As we step into 2025, we're committed to forging partnerships that will shape the future of logistics and beyond. Together, we can build an ecosystem that not only meets today's demands but also anticipates tomorrow's opportunities."BEST Inc. Malaysia remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionize the logistics landscape by leveraging advanced technologies, empowering local businesses, and creating value for its stakeholders. With its ambitious roadmap for 2025 and beyond, the company is poised to set new benchmarks in service excellence and industry innovation.Hashtag: #BESTInc #BESTExpress #Logistics #Cargo #BESTCargo #CrossBorder #Fulfillment #SaaS

BEST Inc

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-added services, including freight delivery, supply chain management and global logistics services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain.





BEST Inc started its business mapping for Southeast Asia market expansion in 2018. The group completed its express delivery network coverage in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore in 2020, and opened up the cross-border logistics network between China and Southeast Asia.



Started with express delivery network in Southeast Asia market, BEST Inc has gradually built-up its global warehouses, cross-border networks, and cargo networks.