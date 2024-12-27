[email protected]

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Newsfile Corp. - 27 December 2024 - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the removal of a partial but a critical overhang from its shareholder base, following the exercise of warrants by one of the holders, resulting in a fresh injection of capital of nearly $6 million.This pivotal milestone injects fresh cash into the Company's reserves, Gorilla's unwavering dedication to. Simultaneously, Gorilla is taking bold steps to engage with other investors to strategically acquire their shares,. With a robust backlog of projects, strategic partnerships across key industries and a strong foothold in emerging markets, the Company is well-positioned for substantial growth.Chairman and CEO Jay Chandan remarked, "A partial removal of this overhang and the fresh injection of capital further strengthen our position to execute on our growth plans. Our ongoing efforts to engage with the market and optimise our capital structure underscore the confidence we have in Gorilla's future and its potential."Interim CFO Bruce Bower added, "These actions reflect our prudent financial management and proactive approach to managing our capital structure while maintaining the liquidity needed to support Gorilla's strategic initiatives and long-term growth ambitions. Gorilla remains focused on delivering innovative solutions, driving value for stakeholders and leveraging its expertise in AI and cybersecurity to lead in high-growth markets."Dave GentryRedChip Companies, Inc.1-407-644-4256

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.



