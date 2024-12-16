(Standing from left to right) Mr. Liew Choon Wah, Sales Director of Panasonic Malaysia, Mr. Lim Chi Haur, Managing Director of BSL Eco Energy, Yang Mulia Tunku Akmaludin Zakri bin Tunku Dato’ Zuhri, Deputy President of the Malaysian Photovoltaic Industry Association (MPIA), Mr. Lim Kim Chieng (KC Lim), President of Senheng, Mr. Lim Kim Heng (KH Lim), Executive Chairman of Senheng, Yang Berhormat Liew Chin Tong, Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), Mr. Chin Soo Mau, Managing Director of Pekat Group Berhad and Mr. Sean Lyu, Managing Director of Magicube Energy Sdn Bhd, Authorized by Canadian Solar, officiating Senheng’s Solar Solutions launch.