Shopee Affiliates help drive 1 in 4 orders, empowering local businesses nationwide

First-Time Local Sellers and Brands Achieve a 30X Sales Uplift during Shopee's 12.12 Birthday Sale

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 December 2024 - Local sellers and brands shone brightly during Shopee Malaysia’s 12.12 Birthday Sale, withThis remarkable growth reflects their dedication to meeting customers' needs, as they leveraged Shopee’s full suite of features—including Shopee Live, Shopee Affiliate, vouchers, and more— to enhance engagement and connect with buyers nationwide.Malaysians' favourite local brands, such asgenerated some of the highest orders from their livestream sessions.further bolstered visibility for sellers,for local businesses, includingThey also posted over, significantly boosting visibility for local sellers.Malaysians enjoyedduring the campaign, with overachieved through Shopee’s Lowest Price Guaranteed. Additionally, overhighlighting consumer’s participation during the streams and the great value and shoppers could enjoy during the event.The diverse product categories on the platform further reflect how Shopee successfully meets Malaysians’ needs and preferences. Hemerged as the top categories during 12.12, underscoring the variety of products available to shoppers. Popular search terms includedwhile the most purchased items ranged from“As we celebrate Shopee’s 9th anniversary, the 12.12 campaign has been a meaningful way to close the year, reflecting our commitment to empowering local businesses and delivering great shopping experiences. This year’s success is a testament to the dedication of our sellers, the engagement of our affiliates, and the trust of our customers. We’re excited for our 10th year ahead, with even more exciting plans in the works. We truly appreciate the support of everyone involved and look forward to continuing this journey of growth and success together,” saidThe 12.12 campaign highlighted Shopee’s role in supporting local businesses and connecting them with buyers across Malaysia. Beyond the Klang Valley, cities likewere among top contributors by orders, reflecting Shopee’s commitment to reaching and serving Malaysians nationwide.Hashtag: #ShopeeMY

Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.

