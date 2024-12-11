HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 December 2024 -Visa Direct offers an exceptional opportunity for Eximbank customers, enabling fast and secure international money transfers in real-time through Visa's global network. This service not only meets the increasing demands of both individual and business clients but also reaffirms Eximbank's commitment to providing modern, efficient, and customer-centric financial solutions. With Visa Direct, customers can send funds directly to Visa cards in more than 190 countries and territories, with processing times as quick as 30 minutes in countries and territories supporting Fast Funds. The service simplifies the transfer process, requiring only the recipient's Visa card information, while ensuring high security through advanced encryption technology and competitive fees. With transfer limits of up to $25,000 per transaction, $50,000 per day, and $200,000 per month, Visa Direct offers an optimal financial solution for fast, secure, and cost-effective international transfers, built on Visa's reliable payment platform, making it the ideal choice for Eximbank customersIn his keynote speech,, Chairman of Eximbank, emphasized:Representing Visa,, Visa Country Manager of Vietnam and Laos, highlighted:The event's highlight was the ceremonial launch of Visa Direct, symbolizing the boundless potential of this collaboration. Attendees witnessed captivating presentations that showcased Visa Direct's advanced features and its impact on enhancing cross-border payment experiences for individuals and businesses alike.The event concluded with heartfelt gratitude from the organizers and an inspiring vision for the future. Eximbank and Visa envision expanding Visa Direct's applications to include additional use cases like B2C and C2B payments and new endpoints, such as account and wallet transfers. Together, they aim to lead the way in innovation, advancing Vietnam's digital transformation and financial inclusion.As one of the pioneers in financial innovation, Eximbank continues to set the standard for excellence in international trade and financial services. The introduction of Visa Direct solidifies Eximbank's position as a trusted partner, empowering customers on their global financial journeys.Hashtag: #VISA #VisaDirect

About Eximbank

Vietnam Export-Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Eximbank), established on January 17, 1990, is one of the first joint-stock commercial banks in Vietnam. With 215 branches and a network of over 600 financial institutions across 70 countries, Eximbank has firmly established its position in the banking and finance industry for over 34 years. Constantly innovating and being a pioneer in the application of modern technology, Eximbank offers reliable, high-quality financial products and services that meet the diverse needs of its customers.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. We believe economies that include everyone uplifts everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.