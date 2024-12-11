Press Conference for the 2024 Beijing's Forum on Swift Response to Public Complaints

















BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2024On December 10, the Beijing Municipal Government Information Office held a press conference for the 2024 Beijing's Forum on Swift Response to Public Complaints. Scheduled for December 18-19 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, the forum is themed "Modernizing for People-Centered Urban Governance." The event aims to create a platform for exchange and mutual learning, inviting experts from the theoretical community both domestically and internationally, alongside leaders from central government departments, representatives from various regions, and grassroots workers to jointly explore the direction and path of modern urban governance.Since 2019, Beijing has adhered to the principle of putting people at the center of its development philosophy, exploring a model of "Immediate Response" reform led by Party building, centered around the Citizen Service Hotline 12345—a platform that has innovated practices for modernizing the governance of megacities.Mr. Shen Binhua, Deputy Secretary-General of the Beijing Municipal Government and Party Secretary and Director of the Beijing Municipal Administration of Government Services and Data Management, introduced at the press conference that the "Immediate Response" Reform has been ongoing for six years, during which a large number of urgent, difficult, and worrying issues raised by the public have been efficiently resolved. Over the past six years, the hotline has received 150 million requests from citizens and businesses, with the resolution rate increasing from an initial 53% to the present 97%, and satisfaction rate rising from 65% to 97%. This progress has significantly enhanced the people's sense of gain, happiness, and security. The swift handling of citizen requests not only resolves key "small matters" close to the people but also addresses the "big challenges" of urban governance.The forum will feature an opening ceremony, main sessions, six parallel forums, supporting activities, and a closing ceremony. It is expected to attract over 3,100 participants, including more than 160 international guests from over 40 countries, as well as leaders from central units, municipal and Party officials from cities such as Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, renowned scholars from universities like Peking University, Tsinghua University, Renmin University of China, and representatives from grassroots levels, citizens, and enterprises. During the forum, guests will also visit "Experience 12345," experiencing the "Immediate Response" process in an immersive manner and feeling the warmth of "Beijing Service."A series of research outcomes on "Immediate Response" reform will be released during this session. Research teams from institutions like the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Peking University, Tsinghua University, among others, will present analyses on theoretical innovation and practical reform in Chinese urban governance, enhancement of grassroots governance efficiency, and digital intelligence development. Furthermore, the forum will share 11 research outcomes presented in English, offering international participants insights into "Chinese Governance" practices.Based on the discussion outcomes of the forum and incorporating international consensus, the "" will be issued, contributing wisdom to building a global community of shared future for cities.

