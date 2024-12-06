Korea Gyeongbuk delegation together with Malaysia companies during the B2B matching event opening ceremony.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 December 2024 - The "Korea Gyeong Buk Premium Food Promotion 2024" hosted by the Gyeongbuk Maeil Newspaper and sponsored by 14 local governments of GyeongSangbuk-do has successfully concluded 2 meaningful events highlighting its specialities and global potential of Gyeong Buk products. The events which feature 20 Korean F&B Companies was held from November 25th to 28th , which included a B2B Business Matching Event and a roadshow both met with positive feedback and public participation.The first event which is the "Korea Gyeong Book Roadshow" was conducted on the 25th until 28th at a popular shopping mall, MYTOWN. This public roadshow allows the visitors to experience the wide array of Gyeong Book products from fresh agricultural products to Korean cooking essential ingredients. The roadshow featured fresh agricultural products such as shine muscat, apples and cabbage. A side from that there were also other products such as the rice cake, variety of sauces, soju, ginseng and dried sweet persimmons.Concurrently "Korea Gyeong Buk B2B Matching Event" was held on the November 27th at Pullman Hotel, Kuala Lumpur. This matching event provides a good platform for the Korean companies to present their products specialties and engage with major players in Malaysia market. It also allows both Malaysia and Korean companies to create valuable connection and explore business opportunities together. A total of 64 meetings were conducted between the 20 Korean companies and 10 major players from Malaysia. Of these, 5 Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) were signed on site signalling a promising future debut of this product in Malaysia.At the event, aT (Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation) Kuala Lumpur Managing Director Chang Chung-ho attended and provided various export support consulting services that could be helpful in pioneering the Malaysian market.Choi Yoon-Chae, CEo of Gyeongbuk Maeil Newspaper, said "Through effective export consultations and various promotional activities, we were able to give Gyeongbuk's excellent agricultural products the green light to establish a bridgehead for pioneering the Malaysian market".Hashtag: #KoreaGyeongBukPremiumFoodPromotion2024

