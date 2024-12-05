VYTAL Global acquires certain assets and team members from TURN to drive tech-enabled reuse solutions

VYTAL Global expands to the U.S. with the launch of VYTAL US Inc. Germany-based digital reuse platform that continues global growth by acquiring certain key assets and team members from TURN, the leading U.S.-based reuse company, providing tech-enabled reuse solutions to events and venue customers.





Big News: Vytal expands to the U.S.! Pioneering sustainable packaging solutions across America! This digitally created image features a billboard in New York's Times Square showcasing the Vytal product fleet. It highlights Vytal's launch of sustainable packaging solutions in the U.S., with the slogan 'Welcome to Reuse,' emphasizing our commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability.

COLOGNE, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 5 December 2024 - VYTAL Global GmbH, the Germany-based digital reuse platform, is thrilled to announce the founding of its U.S.-based subsidiary, VYTAL US Inc. This strategic expansion marks a major step forward in Vytal's mission to create a global tech platform that enables reuse in all food service settings, from large-scale festivals, sports and entertainment venues to campuses, corporate offices and quick-service restaurants.VYTAL US has acquired certain assets of TURN, a U.S.-based reuse company, and is assuming services for a selected group of TURN's former clients, primarily operators of large festivals and venues, including some of TURN's operations in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, key members of the TURN team will join VYTAL US, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of service for those clients. This move allows Vytal to enhance its existing expertise with TURN's proven consumer engagement strategies while bringing its advanced tracking technology and market-leading operational efficiency to the U.S. market.says Dr. Tim Breker, Co-Founder & Managing Director of VYTAL Global GmbH.Following a record-breaking 2024 serving over 160 events and over 7,000 clients across 17 countries - including high-profile clients like key sites during the Olympics 2024 and several EURO 2024 fan zones across three major cities - VYTAL is well-positioned to replicate this success in the U.S.At the heart of Vytal's success is its cutting-edge technology, which covers the full value chain from logistics and tracking to POS integration and consumer engagement. These innovations make reuse easier, more efficient, and economically beneficial for operators, consumers and brands. The acquired expertise in digital consumer rewards and engagement complements Vytal's existing technology platform, creating an even stronger value proposition for operators looking to incentivize reuse and enhance customer satisfaction. Vytal's ability to deliver these innovations at scale promises to unlock immense potential in the U.S. market.Understanding the importance of modern, efficient washing infrastructure, Vytal is investing in a washing facility in Atlanta, Georgia that aims to be the most advanced washing system in the U.S. This state-of-the-art facility will not only optimize the cleaning and handling of reusable packaging but also set a new industry benchmark for operational efficiency, hygiene, and sustainability.Vytal is especially excited to welcome some experienced members of the former TURN team. Their deep knowledge of the U.S. market and expertise in tech-enabled reuse will be invaluable in delivering outstanding service to existing and future customers of VYTAL US, significantly growing the U.S. reuse business.With access to new markets, pioneering technologies, and top talent, Vytal is ready to lead the worldwide reuse movement into 2025. Through its data-driven approach, Vytal maximizes economic benefits for all stakeholders, creating a world where reuse becomes the new normal.Hashtag: #VYTALGlobal #VYTALUSInc

About VYTAL Global GmbH

VYTAL Global is revolutionizing the packaging industry by eliminating single-use packaging through advanced reusable solutions. Utilizing cutting-edge software and data analytics, VYTAL delivers cost-effective, sustainable packaging options that benefit businesses and the environment. Internationally recognized by the Harvard Business Review for its pioneering data model, Vytal is at the forefront of the global transition to a circular economy. With a network of over 7,000 partners across 22 countries, the company is leading the charge in reducing disposable packaging waste.



Vytal established a dedicated subsidiary to expand its impact to bring reusable solutions to the events and entertainment industry. This initiative reflects Vytal's commitment to sustainability by addressing the unique demands of large-scale events and venues.



United under a shared vision, VYTAL Global is transforming packaging systems worldwide, offering innovative, eco-friendly alternatives to create a more sustainable future.





About VYTAL US Inc.

VYTAL US Inc., the wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of VYTAL Global, delivers advanced reuse solutions for large-scale events, sports venues, corporate campuses, and quick-service restaurants in the U.S. As of Q2 2025, VYTAL US will operate the country's most advanced washing facility in Atlanta, Georgia, ensuring top-tier hygiene, efficiency, and sustainability. By partnering with the most progressive companies from the Food & Beverage Industry, VYTAL US aims to make reuse the new normal for campuses and venues in the U.S., creating solutions that benefit businesses, consumers, and the environment.



