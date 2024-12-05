This partnership will see JJ-LAPP distribute Deye’s solar energy products and solutions in Malaysia

Marc von Grabowski, CEO, JJ-LAPP and David Ji, Deputy General Manager, Deye

SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2024 - JJ-LAPP, the cable technology joint venture of diversified industrial conglomerate Jebsen & Jessen Group and LAPP Holding Asia, announced its partnership with Deye, a leading player in the global solar inverter market, in Malaysia. Through this strategic partnership, JJ-LAPP will handle the sales, distribution, and service support of Deye’s complete range of solar energy products and solutions, marking the first time Deye’s advanced solar energy technology will be introduced to the Malaysian market.Under the Malaysia Renewable Energy Roadmap (MyRER), commissioned to support the decarbonisation of the electricity sector in Malaysia, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) has set a target to reach 31% of renewable energy (RE) share by 2025. Malaysia’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) 2030 target aims to reduce greenhouse gas emission intensity per unit of GDP by 45% in 2030 compared to the 2005 level and a further reduction of 60% in 2035. As Malaysia aims to accelerate the adoption of RE solutions, this partnership is a major step forward in making solar energy products and solutions more accessible to businesses and consumers.JJ-LAPP will be the technology partner for Deye in Malaysia, handling the sales, distribution and service support of Deye’s solar energy products and solutions, including solar inverters, storage power plants, solar air conditioners and more. At the official MoU signing ceremony and product launch event, Deye also announced the launch of its latest energy solutions, including low-voltage and high-voltage inverters, advanced batteries, and balcony energy storage products for residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications, along with the innovative Deye Cloud and smart management system for enhanced system efficiency and performance. Available in Malaysia for the first time, Deye’s solutions will complement JJ-LAPP’s current range of products, including solar panels, floating solar solutions, battery energy storage, EV charging stations and more.Speaking on the partnership,, said, “We recognise the immense potential of the renewable energy sector, particularly solar power, and we’re thrilled to be the partner of Deye, one of the leading players in the solar inverter market. With the addition of their innovative solar energy solutions that complement our existing portfolio of renewable energy products, we can offer customers a comprehensive suite of renewable energy solutions and make an impact on accelerating the nation’s renewable energy adoption for a greener, more energy-efficient future.”"We’re excited to partner with JJ-LAPP as our technology partner in Malaysia. Leveraging JJ-LAPP’s market knowledge and extensive reach, we’re poised to expand the reach of our reliable and efficient solar energy solutions to the Malaysian market. This partnership marks a step forward in achieving our vision of promoting solar energy utilisation worldwide," addedHashtag: #JJ-LAPP #Solar

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About JJ-LAPP

JJ-LAPP was founded as a joint venture between Jebsen & Jessen Pte Ltd and LAPP Holding Asia Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of LAPP Group in Germany, to become the leading cable and connectivity solutions provider in ASEAN. We bring value to our customers by localising German innovation, manufacturing our high-quality products in Indonesia, and complementing this with a suite of products sourced from world-renowned brands. This enables us to provide a wide range of solutions that maximises return on investment for our customers.



Located in nine countries across ASEAN, our team is committed to building trust-based partnerships with our customers and helping them achieve the business success they desire. We are proud to have served the Building Automation, Industrial Automation, Renewable Energy, Original Equipment Manufacturer, Transportation, and Automotive sectors with cable and connectivity solutions since 1980.



For more information, visit https://www.jj-lapp.com/



About Deye Group

Founded in 2000, Deye Group is a global leader in providing integrated photovoltaic (PV) power generation and energy storage solutions for residential C&I applications. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, Deye excels in R&D, design, production, sales, and service, securing its position as a prominent player in the global solar market.



Deye operates three advanced production bases in Beilun and Cixi, Ningbo, spanning a total area of 388 acres and a plant area of over 400,000 square meters. As a high-tech manufacturer, Deye has expanded its influence worldwide and was successfully listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in April 2021.



For more information, visit https://www.deyeinverter.com/ ; https://deyeess.com/

