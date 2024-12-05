Fineline Design wins Qanvast SuperTrust Award for 7 consecutive years (2018–2024).

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2024 - Fineline Design— a renowned name for interior design and renovation—has won its 7th Qanvast SuperTrust Award in 2024 , highlighting its commitment to creative and exceptional home solutions. This award reflects the comprehensive services and expertise provided to homeowners in Singapore, transforming their spaces into blissful homes. This interior design company aims to provide unparalleled quality that exceeds customers’ expectations.With consistent recognition from the Qanvast SuperTrust Award 2017 through 2024, Fineline Design has positioned itself as one of the top interior design companies in Singapore. The SuperTrust recognition, which is awarded to only the top 20% of businesses on Qanvast, speaks volumes about the company's commitment to delivering top-notch design and renovation services. This honour is based on a thorough evaluation that reviews numerous successful projects, verified reviews, and client ratings.Fineline Design proved its expertise by meeting the key criteria set by Qanvast—being featured in the top 20% ranking and 10 verified reviews on the platform—and qualified for the Qanvast SuperTrust award. The company also successfully completed more than $1 million worth of projects in 2024, demonstrating its excellent performance and satisfied clients.The Qanvast SuperTrust award shows Fineline Design's unwavering dedication to quality and innovation. This award further strengthened the company's reputation as a reliable name in interior design, highlighting its ability to continuously meet and exceed industry standards. Fineline has established itself as a leader in the competitive interior design and renovation market with its efforts to offer premium home solutions and prioritise its client’s needs on top.Alongside the recent award, Fineline Design has established a strategic partnership with Gain City , one of Singapore's leading suppliers of electronics and installation services. Through this partnership, Fineline Design will be able to demonstrate its interior design skills in Gain City's Sungei Kadut showroom, providing homeowners easy access to home appliances and remodelling services.As a part of this collaboration, Fineline Design has renovated its store and is actively engaged in organising Gain City's New Homeowner Fiesta. During this event, customers who sign up for renovation services will have access to exclusive offers, such as enhanced chances to win prizes in Fineline's Annual Grand Lucky Draw.With Gain City, Fineline Design aims to combine the strengths of both businesses to make the customer experience worthwhile. By offering a comprehensive range of home improvement options in a single location, Fineline Design seeks to simplify the renovation process for homeowners. The company is dedicated to giving customers exceptional value and service through tailored consultations and exclusive offers.” said Wayne Tan, Director of Fineline Design.Hashtag: #finelinedesign

About Fineline Design Pte Ltd

Fineline Design is a name of trust, quality, and innovation. This interior design company brings excellence to your home, exceeding your expectations. The company has years of experience in personalised home solutions that meet the diverse needs of customers. It has earned a stellar reputation for excellence by continuously producing top-notch designs and ensuring client satisfaction. Fineline Design is the preferred choice for homeowners looking for unique interior design services, which blend creativity and functionality.

