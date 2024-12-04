SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2024 - On December 3, 2024, the opening ceremony of the Pudong Shipping Week 2024(PDSW) was held in Shanghai.Pudong New Area will promote the development of high-end shipping services to create a dynamic shipping industry ecosystem in Shanghai's free trade zone.The six-day PDSW has arranged several industry exchange events, including a conference hosted by the Shanghai government and 56 activities planned by global organizations, companies, industry associations, and scientific research bodies.Brand activities, including shipping week and maritime exhibitions, have become key platforms for leading development and empowering industries in major international shipping hub cities. PDSW will work with the partners of both domestic and international shipping brands to set up a cooperative system and form an ecosystem and social circle for Chinese and foreign brand activities.The partners include China Maritime, Greece Posidonia, Nor-Shipping, London International Shipping Week, and Hong Kong Maritime Week.In addition to the high-end shipping services and green smart shipping activities that were held during the first PDSW, this year's event also added new themes such as Greek National Day, Zhoushan Port Day, Eastern Hub, low-altitude economy, logistics supply chain, blockchain application, shipping model, logistics robots, and others.Experts in shipping, logistics, and shipbuilding, along with industry leaders and representatives from domestic and foreign ports and professional organizations, will present the latest insights and trends to participants during these themed activities.Hashtag: #PudongShippingWeek2024

