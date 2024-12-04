Developed in consultation with industry, refreshed Skills Framework for Media introduces new technical skills and competencies for emerging technologies like virtualproduction and generative artificial intelligence.New company-led apprenticeship programme with media companies to expand job and training opportunities in the industry28 Virtual Production projects supported, and 650 media professionals trained to date under the Virtual Production Innovation fundSINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2024 - The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has worked closely with the media industry to introduce a refresh to the Skills Framework for Media, which will provide up-to-date sector information, job roles and existing and emerging skills for media practitioner, in new tech areas such as Virtual Production (VP) and Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI). To provide locals with more job and training opportunities in new tech areas, another new initiative is the company-led apprenticeship programme with media companies.2. IMDA has been advancing VP applications in Singapore's media industry since 2023. To date, there have been 28 VP content projects, and 650 media professionals trained in VP through these content projects and workshops, supported by the S$30 million VP Innovation Fund announced last year. These updates were made by Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information (MDDI) & Ministry of National Development (MND), Mr Tan Kiat How at the opening of the Asia TV Forum and Market (ATF) today, an event of the Singapore Media Festival (SMF). Hosted by IMDA, the SMF celebrates its 11th edition with the theme " Make It Here ", inspiring the region's media community to create, connect, and realise their visions.3. As Singapore's media market expands, employment opportunities are also on the rise. There were 24,960 media professionals employed across the economy in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 7% since 2018. The refreshed Skills Framework for Media provides a comprehensive roadmap for these media professionals, charting the future of media careers and talent development. This framework was developed by IMDA in partnership with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), industry associations like the Singapore Association of Motion Picture Professionals, Institutions of Higher Learning (IHLs), after extensive consultation with around 150 media representatives across industry, training providers, IHLs and freelancers. This ensures the framework meets the needs of a dynamic media landscape.4. The refreshed Skills Framework identifies 195 job roles across 9 tracks, with 230 technical skills and competencies in existing and emerging skills in Media like VP, GenAI, content production, production technical services, and more. Media practitioners can use the Skills Framework to upskill and remain relevant in today's media landscape, while employers and training providers can tap on it to structure learning and training opportunities. The framework was first launched in 2018 jointly by IMDA, SSG, Workforce Singapore (WSG) and in consultation with Singapore's media industry.5. IMDA will also offer more company-led on-the-job training opportunities through apprenticeships with media companies in line with the new skills added into the refreshed framework including VP. This is a new initiative and, as a start, IMDA will partner seven media companies to offer over 70 apprenticeship opportunities across content production, business management and technical roles that will further deepen practical skills development and ensuring talent is industry ready.6. In his opening speech, SMS Tan Kiat How said, "The Asia TV Forum and Market and the Singapore Media Festival are platforms for networking and collaborations. As Asia's entertainment content industry grows, Singapore will be your partner to tell our stories to the world, and for the world to find discover the talents and gems in Asia. Today, we are taking an important step to do so by investing in the future of media – our media professionals so that they are equipped with the right skills, technology, and platforms to excel in this dynamic industry."7. The use of VP in Singapore's media industry continues to progress with the launch of three full-scale VP studios that can support international projects developed with VP technology. These are Aux Infinite Studios, Oceanus Media Global and X3D Studio and they are also providing VP training. Next year, media professionals can look forward to specialised training opportunities for job roles such as VP supervisors from local and overseas VP experts.8. There have also been 28 VP content projects which leveraged VP technology to open creative possibilities and overcome physical limitations. For example, film director Ian Wee from Reelisations Pte Ltd tapped on VP in his latest content project "Time Apart", to execute challenging time lapse sequences across different time periods. Ian was a participant of the National Film and Television School (NFTS) Certificate in Virtual Production course in April 2023. Another example, Glenn Chan from Sonder Films used 3D scanning technology to develop and integrate 3D CGI characters into virtual environments for his short-form VP project "The Old World". Glenn was a participant of the Aux-XON SG x Korea VP Masterclass conducted earlier this year.9. For more details on the Singapore Media Festival and the Asia TV Forum and Market please visit www.imda.gov.sg/smf . To read the latest Skills Framework for Media, visit https://www.imda.gov.sg/how-we-can-help/media-manpower-plan/skills-framework-for-media-sfw-for-media Hashtag: #SGMediaFest

About the Singapore Media Festival

The Singapore Media Festival, hosted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), proudly returns for its 11th edition as one of Asia's premier international media industry platforms. From 28 November to 8 December 2024, Singapore will be the focal point for Asia's media community, showcasing diverse media innovations, forging industry deals, and presenting Singapore's world-class content. This year's festival, themed "Make It Here," aims to inspire the region's media talent to create, connect, and realise their visions. The event will bring together media professionals, industry leaders, creators, and consumers through the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF), Singapore Comic Con (SGCC), and Nas Summit Asia (NAS).



For more information, please visit: www.imda.gov.sg/smf.



About Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) 2024

3 December 2024: The ATF Leaders Dialogue



4 – 6 December 2024: Market & Conference



Into its 25th edition, Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) – the region's co-production & entertainment content market and conference – is the proven industry platform to acquire knowledge, network, buy, sell, finance, distribute and co-produce across all platforms. It is the premier stage in Asia to engage with the entertainment industry's top players from around the world. It's where the best minds meet, and the future of Asia's content is shaped.



For more information, please visit www.asiatvforum.com



About Infocomm Media Development Authority

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) leads Singapore's digital transformation by developing a vibrant digital economy and an inclusive digital society. As Architects of Singapore's Digital Future, we foster growth in Infocomm Technology and Media sectors in concert with progressive regulations, harnessing frontier technologies, and developing local talent and digital infrastructure ecosystems to establish Singapore as a digital metropolis.



For more news and information, visit www.imda.gov.sg or follow IMDA on LinkedIn (IMDAsg) and Instagram (@imdasg).

