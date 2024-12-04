CDC secured the Gold Award in the Public Affairs category for its Strong Ethics Nurture Integrity (SENI) campaign, which aimed to address procurement challenges and promote ethical practices.









KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2024 - Commerce Dot Com Sdn. Bhd. (CDC) achieved an extraordinary milestone at the Malaysia Public Relations Awards (MPRA) 2024, taking home an unprecedentedfor its outstanding campaigns. This landmark victory underscores CDC's leadership in corporate communications and its unwavering commitment to excellence, ethics, and innovation. These accolades highlight CDC's dedication to crafting narratives that champion ethics, innovation, and inclusivity in corporate communications.The three awards were presented for the following submissions:This campaign showcased CDC's 25-year journey through a collaboration with neurodivergent artist Danial Khushairi. His artwork brought CDC's transformation from pioneering Malaysia's ePerolehan system to being a technological leader to life. By leveraging Danial's art across branded merchandise, a microsite, and social media platforms, the campaign embodied CDC's commitment to inclusivity and sustainability while capturing the essence of its growth and achievements.CDC breaks the stereotype of IT workers by instilling values that foster camaraderie, health, and a spur of adventure. Through their company values, CDC has nurtured an active workforce, engaging in events like 'CDC Strides and an expedition to Kilimanjaro. Employees connected beyond the office, supporting communities, and living out values di collaboration and integrity. These efforts have not only strengthened CDC's culture but also enhanced its brand visibility, making its 25th-anniversary celebration a milestone of unity, health, and appreciation for the outdoors.Aimed at addressing procurement challenges and promoting ethical practices, CDC'scampaign featured the National Procurement Conference (NPC) 2024. Organized in collaboration with MICG and supported by MACC, the event brought together over 400 procurement professionals to discuss integrity and governance. Internally, CDC reinforced its message through sustained communication efforts, ensuring both staff and external stakeholders embraced the campaign's core values.These recognitions follow CDC's long-standing commitment to championing ethical practices, aligning with its vision of fostering transparency and accountability across the procurement landscape."Our success at MPRA 2024 reflects the incredible dedication and creativity of our CCM team," said Hafidz Bin Ahmad Zehnun, Vice President of Corporate Planning & CCM. "To win three golds in one night is an extraordinary achievement and reflects CDC's commitment to excellence and integrity at every level. This recognition inspires us to continue raising the bar as we lead with purpose and innovation."As CDC celebrates its 25th anniversary, these accolades reaffirm the company's enduring mission to lead with integrity and innovation, setting new benchmarks for excellence in corporate communications and public affairs.

About Commerce Dot Com Sdn Bhd

Established in 1999 as a procurement solutions provider, Commerce Dot Com Sdn. Bhd. (CDC) is a government-linked company under the Ministry of Finance whereby the ministry's corporate arm, Ministry of Finance (Incorporated), holds a golden share in the company. With over 20 years of experience under its belt, CDC has established itself as among the leading procurement solutions providers in Malaysia and has a well-earned reputation for providing exceptional services through its innovative solutions.

