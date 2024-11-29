(From left to right), Speakers of the ‘Russia and ASEAN’: Towards a New Stage of Trade and Economic Cooperation Plenary Session, Daniyar Akkaziev, Executive Director of the Russia–ASEAN Business Council, Airat Khairullin, Minister of Digital Development of Public Administration, Information Technology and Communications of the Republic of Tatarstan, Nazir Razak, Chairman of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council from Malaysia, Alexey Gruzdev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Oudet Suwannawong, President of the Lao Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chairman of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, Alexander Stuglev, Chairman of the Management Board, Director of the Roscongress Foundation and Abu Bakar Yusof, Deputy CEO of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

In 2023, Russia's trade turnover with ASEAN countries reached a record high, growing by 14.6% compared to the previous year. This positive trend continued in the first half of 2024, with a 20.5% increase.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 November 2024 - The "World of Opportunities: Russia-ASEAN" International Business Forum, held from November 26 to 27, officially concluded in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. Over two days, the Forum hosted more than 350 participants, including representatives from political, business, and academic circles, the media, as well as experts and public figures from 24 countries. Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the event marked the first major initiative under the Roscongress International brand.said, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation.The Forum's business agenda centered on trade and export interaction, energy, digital transformation, information security, technology, and innovations. Dedicated sessions also explored healthcare, tourism, education, and the impact of alumni communities in fostering international business connections.emphasized, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Malaysia. He described Kuala Lumpur as a fitting choice for the event, noting that Malaysia will assume the ASEAN chairmanship in 2025 and highlighting the city's strategic location as a regional hub, within a two-hour flight of any ASEAN capital.The main highlight of the Forum was the plenary session, which featured participants such as, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation;, Minister of Digitalization of Public Administration, Information Technologies, and Communications of the Republic of Tatarstan;, Founder and Chairman of Ikhlas Capital and Chairman of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council Malaysia;, President of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council;, Chairman and CEO of the Roscongress Foundation; and, Deputy Director of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE)., Executive Director of the Russia-ASEAN Business Council, moderated the session.The business program on the first day continued with a panel discussion titled "The Energy Dimension of Strategic Partnership between Russia and ASEAN: Lessons Learned and New Directions" and the EAEU-ASEAN business dialogue. Discussions focused on exploring new formats of cooperation among businesses for sustainable, long-term development.The second day of the Forum featured panels on enhancing cooperation between Russia and Southeast Asian countries in digital transformation, healthcare, and medicine. Additional focus was given to strategies for increasing tourist flows and fostering educational partnerships.The "World of Opportunities: Russia-ASEAN" International Business Forum was held with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in Malaysia. The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) served as the co-organizer. The Forum's general partner was the Tatarstan Trade House, while program partners included the Russia-ASEAN Business Council, the Eurasian Economic Commission, and Coalstar LLC.Hashtag: #RoscongressFoundation

About the Roscongress Foundation

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented, non-financial development institution and the largest organizer of Russian, international, congress, exhibition, business, public, youth, sports, and cultural events. It was established in 2007 by presidential decree to promote economic potential, advance national interests, and strengthen Russia's image.



The Foundation comprehensively studies, analyzes, and highlights issues on Russian and global economic agendas. It facilitates business project administration, investment promotion, social entrepreneurship, and charitable initiatives.



