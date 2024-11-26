NOTES TO EDITOR – PARTNER QUOTES & INFORMATION

PARTNERS

Official Brand Partners

Story Partners

Influencers/individuals

9GAG

A Spark of Madness

Allan Zeman @allanzeman

Animoca Brands

BeCandle

Chaotic Hong Kong Expats @chaoshongkong

Asiaray Media Group

Broken Finger Plus

Evelyn CHOI Wing Yan @evelynchoii

Easy Group

COA Hong Kong

Hong Kong Memes @hkmehmeh

Fleishman Hillard

Eu Yan Sang

Jordan Leung @69ranch

Fork Lore

Factiv

Serrini LEUNG Ka Yan @gwendolyn.spot

Greater Bay Media Entertainment (GBME)

Hotel ICON

Stephanie AU Hoi Shun @stephaniehsau

Hong Kong Community Foundation

Mil Mill

Stephen FUNG Tak Lun @stephenfungible

HYPEBEAST

MPS International Consultancy

Vian LIN Ka Wing @vian_vn

Index Game

N.I.P. Gin - Hong Kong Craft Distilling Co.

Vivek Mahbubani @funnyvivek

LKF Group

Pirata Group

Media OutReach Newswire

Pomme

Ocean Park Hong Kong

Rooftop Republic

Ovolo Group

Sleepyhead

South China Morning Post

The Lion Rock Press

TBWA\

The Savory Project

The Sandbox

Tuck Chong Sum Kee Bamboo Steamer Co.

Young Soy Gallery

Yuet Wo



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2024 -Is Hong Kong back to normal? It's a question that continues to be asked of people who live in Hong Kong, and to those who visit Hong Kong. It assumes that the city has not been itself in recent years.However, Hong Kong has always been a vibrant and entrepreneurial city with unique quirks and idiosyncrasies that gives the city its soul. So to answer the question, no, Hong Kong is not back to normal because the truth is, Hong Kong has never really been normal.Tired of the negative headlines, a ground-up private sector initiative launches today, uniting Hong Kong Brands & Influencers behinda new platform that kicks off with a campaign that celebrates the city's extraordinary spirit with over 100 stories across the initial phase.Big and small brands, content creators and influencers with roots in Hong Kong have come together to share stories around people, places, culture, lifestyle and brands that embody Hong Kong'sessence. The @HKNeverNormal Instagram page will feature original and collaborated social content to engage and inspire conversations.Joanne Lao, CEO of TBWA, the creative agency that initiated this campaign, said,Supporting partners include home grown brands and start-ups across 12 industry sectors including art, beauty, entertainment, education, food and beverage, fashion, hotels, lifestyle, media, non-profit, retail, sustainability, technology and traditional Chinese medicine. Full list of partners below.In addition, individuals and influencers from many facets of Hong Kong are generously sharing their Hong Kong Never Normal perspectives in support of the campaign, including film director/actor, business influencer, 5-time Olympic swimmer, singer/songwriterand comediansandBe inspired by the energy, entrepreneurism and creativity of Hong Kong and its people. Visit Instagram @HKNeverNormal and the website hknevernormal.com ~ END ~Hong Kong Never Normal Thematic Video – H:30 ENG Hong Kong Never Normal Thematic Video – V:30 ENG Hong Kong Never Normal Thematic Video– H:30 TC Hong Kong Never Normal Thematic Video– V:30 TC , Founder and Executive Chairman of Hong Kong basedsaid,said, Group President ofAccording to, Co-Founder of, Hong Kong's innovative beauty startup,Hashtag: #HongKongNeverNormal

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.