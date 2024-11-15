A special gift with the world-famous Hello Kitty

Left: Niigata Limited Edition Hello Kitty, Right: Sample photo panel



NIIGATA, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 November 2024 - From October 27th, 2024 through February 28th, 2025, major tourist areas within Niigata Prefecture are running a social media campaign to give away items with Hello Kitty, the cat loved around the world. The campaign features a Hello Kitty that can only be found in Niigata.People in the USA and around the world adore Hello Kitty, that famous cat from Japan. The USA alone has many Hello Kitty fans, including Lady Gaga.It takes about two hours to reach Niigata from Tokyo. In addition to skiing in one of the world's few heavy snowfall areas, as a major rice production region Niigata offers sake, gourmet food, and many interesting things to do.During this campaign, three regions in Niigata Prefecture (Niigata City, Yuzawa, Joetsu-myoko) will install photo panels with a Hello Kitty designed specifically for Niigata. Visitors can take photographs with these panels and then upload photographs to social media with the hashtag #helloniigata to receive a free gift.Based on the concept of "Hello Kitty's Invites You to Enjoy a Mystical Winter", the panel shows Hello Kitty in a snow-colored dress capped with a ribbon and crown embedded with Niigata's famous jade. Come meet a Hello Kitty that can only be found in Niigata!* Official campaign website: https://helloniigata.com/ * Videos of the campaign launch event: https://youtu.be/R8zlR_HueAs Hashtag: #hellokittyxhelloniigata

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.