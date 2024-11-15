

Company

Introduction



1.

Asia Top Loyalty Limited

The company provides a multi-platform loyalty rewards, redemption, and exchange system targeting the retail industry.



2.

b-ONE Ortho (Hong Kong) Limited

b-ONE Ortho provides orthopedic solutions using its patented advanced materials, AI, and surgical robotics technology.



4.

Buy&Ship Limited

Buy&Ship provides international shipping services, delivering value for money through product sourcing and price comparison powered by AI and big data.



4.

Cellomics Holdings Limited

Cellomics focuses on developing and commercialising liquid biopsy products and services.



5.

Fano Labs Limited

Fano Labs offers multilingual AI-driven voice to text recognition, trained in various domains such as Reg Tech, customer service and investigations.



6.

FJ Dynamics International Limited

As a global leader in robotics and automation, FJ Dynamics delivers solutions for industries like agriculture, construction, and landscaping.



7.

GetLinks Limited

GetLinks offers a recruitment platform, along with Employer of Record (EOR) and Human Resources-as-a-service.



8.

Great Bay Bio Limited

Backed by self-developed AI algorithms, large data sets and strong computing power, Great Bay Bio provides an intelligent biotechnology platform for bioprocessing and innovative molecular design.



9.

HRWork Limited

HRWork focuses on EOR, HR-as-a-Service, and Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP) solutions, supporting the overseas expansion of mainland Chinese enterprises.



10.

IKAS Industries HK Pte. Ltd.

IKAS provides smart manufacturing tools for semi-conductor manufacturing management knowhow, digital representation, and AI-driven prediction / recommendation.



11.

Immuno Cure Holding (HK) Limited

Immuno Cure provides immunotherapies for cancers, inflammatory and infectious diseases using its patented PD-1-enhanced DNA vaccine and Anti-Δ42PD1 Antibody Immune Blocking technology platforms.



12.

Jumppoint Group Limited

Jumppoint offers a digital logistic platform that specialises in last-mile delivery and cold chain management, including route optimisation, fleet management, and cold chain warehouse management.



13.

KSHER (Hong Kong) CO., LIMITED

Ksher enables SMEs in emerging markets to trade, compete and succeed globally.



14.

Leapstack International Ltd

Leapstack specialises in InsurTech solutions and product initiatives for insurers and reinsurers, leveraging its expertise in insurance operations, risk management, distribution, AI and big data.



15.

PressLogic Limited

PressLogic offers an Ad-Tech ecosystem combining data, MarTech and content solutions via its own media channel, AI analytic tools, and campaign projects.



16.

Radica Systems Limited

Radica provides digital marketing automation platforms across omni-channels.

