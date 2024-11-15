A grand kick-off ceremony will be held on November 28, showcasing unique photo spots that embody the charm of a European-style Christmas. Guests are invited to enjoy a luxurious experience of fine dining, entertainment, and shopping all in one destination.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 November 2024 - As winter approaches, Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort (hereafter "Galaxy Macau") is set to transform into a European-inspired holiday wonderland for the first time, bringing to life the "Joy Village" to orchestrate its festive celebration "Symphony of Joy". From November 28, Galaxy Macau will take its guests to embark on a magical holiday journey and embrace full-bloom festivities with their loved ones in pure joy.Paying tribute to the traditional European winter villages, the beautifully crafted "Joy Village" will transform the Pearl Lobby into a vibrant Christmas manor, inviting every visitor to immerse themselves in festive magic. This fairytale-inspired village features several interactive photo spots, including the stylish "Crystal House", the elegantly fragrant "Perfumery", the playful "House of Fun", and the charming "Post Office", where wishes will come true.The festive atmosphere will extend far beyond this, featuring "Joy Village" in the Pearl Lobby, scattered Christmas installations, and dazzling lights throughout the resort. Unique Christmas trees at places like Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, and Andaz Macau add a magical touch to the celebrations. This enchanting setting is perfect for capturing photos that will surely be the highlight of your social media feed.Guests can register as a Galaxy Ultimate member on the Galaxy Macau WeChat Mini Program, spend MOP1,000 or more at Galaxy Macau, present valid hotel key cards with holders, or show Galaxy Arena or Broadway Theatre tickets to participate in the instant lucky draw in the " House of Prizes " at "Joy Village". Prizes include luxury hotel stays, concert tickets, flights, dining & shopping vouchers and more, totaling MOP 8 million.Guests can also write a postcard at the "Post Office" in "Joy Village" and drop it into the 1/F postbox for a chance to win a complimentary stay at Andaz Macau with breakfast for two. Sharing festive moments on social media with a holiday wish may lead to winning grand prizes like flights and hotel stays or fulfilling a wish list item with shopping vouchers.Galaxy Promenade, home to a collection of luxury brands, turns shopping into a joyful experience, offering guests an exciting array of delights that make every wish come true in moments of happiness. Starting November 28, guests can enjoy enhanced holiday shopping experiences with generous rebate and participate in daily lucky draws for high-value, no-minimum-spend gift certificates, making the festive season even more rewarding.With the Symphony of Joy, Galaxy Macau's festive season officially kicks off on November 28, inviting both locals and global visitors to partake in the Symphony of Joy at Galaxy Macau, unlocking a holiday season filled with endless surprises and joy.For more details on the exciting events and offers, please visit the Galaxy Macau official website at www.galaxymacau.com , or follow the latest updates on Facebook, Instagram, WeChat, Little Red Book, and Douyin.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

